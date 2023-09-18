Ferry Meadows like you have never seen it before this Christmas

Nene Park is going to be magical at Christmas

​Running from December 1 right through to Christmas Eve, visitors will experience an evening filled with wonder, warmth and whimsy as a secluded woodland in Ferry Meadows is transformed into an enchanted forest.

This immersive festival experience promises to delight visitors of all ages with an array of magical performances, installations, willow sculptures and festive thrills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete your experience with a visit to a unique travelling cinema, vintage fairground, food and drink vendors and pop-up Christmas shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will experience Ferry Meadows as they never have before, and create treasured winter memories from an unforgettable enchanted evening with family and friends.

Most Popular

Nene Park’s Event Manager Pete Edwards said: “I'm really excited to be part of the team bringing an amazingly wholesome, homegrown winter event to the city.

“Music, theatre, cinema, live performance, lights and festive tingles from start to finish. We are working with so many brilliant partners such as The Moving Cinema, Young Tech Academy, Syntax Poetry Collective, Eastern School of Performing Arts as well as the outstanding Lux Technical, who are looking after all our production needs. This is partnership working at its very best, with likeminded local organisations and collectives to deliver a high quality, affordable winter offer for Peterborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry tickets are on sale now and cost £9.50 per person (free for under-3s), which includes parking, with sessions starting at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm daily.

All ticket proceeds go straight towards the upkeep of the park, making this event Nene Park’s largest fundraiser of the year