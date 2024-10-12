Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An archaeological dig of a quarry in West Deeping near Peterborough has uncovered evidence of settlement and agriculture use spanning 6,000 years – with some of the exciting finds on exhibition this Saturday.

Investigations of the Cemex quarry have been underway since the 1990s when aerial photography, geophysical surveys and field walking indicated the site would contain archaeological features of interest.

After confirming the site’s potential, a team of archaeologists from the Cambridge Archaeological Unit began their excavation of the 55 hectares site in 2007, before gravel extraction started ten years later.

Evidence from the Neolithic period right up to modern times has been found, including quarry pits, burials containing military issue metal ornaments and large stone-lined postholes from major building activity.

The West Deeping dig site

Elsewhere on the site, there are features from the Bronze Age, Iron Age, and the Romano-British, Early Medieval and post-Medieval periods.

As gravel extraction nears completion, a West Deeping Heritage Archaeology Day will take place on Saturday (19th) with an exhibition and talk in the West Deeping Village Hall (1pm-5pm). Information boards and archaeologists will be on hand to explain what these discoveries reveal about the earliest inhabitants of the village.

Maggie Ashcroft, Founder and Chair of the West Deeping Heritage Group, said: “For West Deeping’s 21st Century residents and visitors, it is not just a historic day, but a pre-historic day.

“It is a real privilege to be able to see some of the archaeologists’ finds before they go into storage and to hear about their discoveries before the final report is even published.

“It’s a unique opportunity to find out about the most ancient part of West Deeping’s heritage and we are delighted to host the day. We’re extremely grateful to the Cambridge Archaeological Unit and Cemex UK for making it possible.”

A later talk titled ‘6000 years of life and death at West Deeping’ will be delivered by Hannah Barrett, a Project Officer for the Cambridge Archaeological Unit at 7pm.

Cllr Ashley Baxter, Leader of South Kesteven District Council and ward member for Market and West Deeping, said: “This is an incredible opportunity to learn more about West Deeping’s rich history and explore the many artefacts which have been unearthed over the course of the dig.

“It will be a very interesting day, learning about what has been found and hearing from those closely involved in the project.”

Booking is essential with limited seating available for the evening talk. Tickets are priced at £3 each and available in advance only by contacting Maggie Ashcroft via email at [email protected] or via text on 07808 585189.