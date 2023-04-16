Exciting lecture series planned for historic Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne
Grimsthorpe Castle near Bourne is to host a first ever lecture series in its beautiful and historic chapel.
The series, entitled ‘The Country House Today: Interpretation, Adaptation, Preservation,’ celebrates the ongoing relationship between the historic country house and its purpose today.
The hour-long evening talks will give wonderful insight, from the perspectives of experts in the field, of how the country house has had to adapt.
First to speak on April 27, is Dr Mark Baker, chairman of Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust in north Wales – the home of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ for 2020 and 2021. Mark will be talking about his experience of hosting the show, the history of the castle and estate, and how he saved the castle from demolition as a young boy.
On May 18, professor Corinne Fowler, co-author of the National Trust report on its properties’ historical connections to colonial activities, will talk about the local Jamaican connections of Grimsthorpe and Normanton Hall.
Dr Conny Bailey from Leicester Vaughan College will talk on July 13 on how motor cars changed the country house. On September 21, conservation stonemason Dr James Wright from Triskele Heritage will give a presentation on the archaeology of castles. On October 26, Dr Barbara Cooke from Loughborough University will give an introduction on the country house in crime, mystery and supernatural novels of the 19th century.