Ewe-niverse Unleashed blasts off at Queensgate – a farmyard adventure that’s out of this world!

Queensgate Ewe-niverse has launched

Ewe-niverse Unleashed has been launched at Queensgate Shopping Centre – a summer extravaganza like no other, bringing cosmic fun, farmyard favourites, and creative crafts to families across Peterborough!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running throughout August, this completely free event invites children aged 3–12 to step into Area Baa51, where alien sheep roam, flying saucers beam up cows, and curious kids become intergalactic explorers.

What’s On in Area Baa51

Wednesday 6 August – Sheep-Themed Craft Workshop Make your own pull-along “Shaun the Sheep” and begin the hunt for the 12 giant Shaun statues around Queensgate and the Cathedral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 12 August – Scarecrow Fashion Show Design a mini scarecrow and walk it down the catwalk in a fun-filled creative showcase.

Wednesday 13 August – Dingle Dangle Scarecrow Workshop Expect music, movement and costumes as little ones become lively scarecrows on a mission to learn and play.

Thursday 14 August – Mini Museum: Fossils Run by Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery, this hands-on workshop uncovers ancient fossils found right here in the city.

Tuesday 19 August – Alien Fun & Slime Lab Join Lu-La the alien for space slime, fizzy rockets and science experiments galore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 20 August – Create Your Own Alien Workshop Kids can make their own alien or space sheep to take home from this out-of-this-world craft session.

Thursday 21 August – Mini Museum: Romans & Archaeology Explore Peterborough’s Roman roots in this tactile session with museum experts.

Tuesday 26 August – Shaun & Lu-La Teamwork & Friendship Workshop Help Shaun and Lu-La reunite with her spaceship through teamwork challenges, drama games and imaginative play.

Wednesday 27 August – Friendship Bracelet Workshop Bring a friend and create friendship bracelets while learning what makes a great companion.

Thursday 28 August – Mini Museum: Toys Through Time Discover toys of the past in this nostalgic workshop brought to life by the Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery.