Eurovision fans in Peterborough have been given the chance to watch this year’s final on the big screen.

Showcase Cinema will be screening the final, which will take place in Malmo in Sweden, on Saturday May 11.

This year’s UK entry, Years and Years lead singer Olly Alexander, will be looking to impress the judges and the European public with his song “Dizzy”, which was released in the UK last month.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We cannot wait to screen the 2024 Eurovision Grand Final across our cinemas nationwide. The UK are in with a great shout with Olly Alexander and we’ll all be tuning in to see if he can bring home victory!

“We’re hoping to see guests don their favourite fancy dress inspired by acts of the years gone by, making it a party to remember across the country.”