Entertainers, storytellers and an animatronic flying owl at Queensgate

Look out for the owl and entertainers

From Monday to Friday (October 24-28) the Magic Owl will be landing. An incredible animatronic owl with a five-metre wingspan will show off her flying skills every hour, surrounded by entertainers and storytellers on Monday and Tuesday.

Don’t forget to follow the owl trail around the centre too. Find all nine owls in the shop windows and collect their letters, mix them up to find the right word and pop the answer in the Owl postbox. Don’t forget to tag #MagicOwlatQG on social media too, you could win a magical prize!

Award winning environmental community project, Up the Garden Bath, will be joining on October 27 and 28 to run a series of creative and eco-friendly crafting activities for children such as making conker and leaf hedgehogs using recycled materials to take home and decorate for the autumn season.