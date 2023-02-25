Peterborough will come together to help raise vital funds for victims of an earthquake which has left thousands of people dead.

More than 45,000 people have died, and scores more have been left injured and homeless as a result of the earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

A community fun day will be held in Peterborough on Sunday, February 26 at the Gladstone Community Centre to help survivors of the disaster.

A rescue worker stands amid the rubble of a building days after an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.. (Photo by Rami al SAYED / AFP) (Photo by RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images)

The event will be held between 1pm and 6pm, and there will be a range of stalls and activities on offer, with a bouncy castle for younger visitors, and a range of stalls offering food, arts and crafts.

A vigil was held in Cathedral Square earlier this month to remember the victims of the earthquake.

