Don't discard - donate: Sue Ryder launches spring clean appeal for pre-loved items

With the longer days, brighter evenings, and hints of sunshine creeping through the blinds, the palliative care and bereavement charity, which runs Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, is hoping that people will feel motivated and energised to clear out winter wardrobes and donate all once-loved items to their local Sue Ryder shop.

To donate, simply deliver goods to your local Sue Ryder shop or if it’s a piece of furniture you’ve fallen out of love with, have it picked up by booking the free furniture collection service, available via the charity’s website. The charity has just under four-hundred shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK, with money raised going towards its hospices, palliative care hubs and range of bereavement services.

Commenting on the benefits of spring cleaning, Glynn Taylor, Retail Regional Manager at Sue Ryder said:

Sue Ryder is encouraging people to donate their once-loved items to their local Sue Ryder shop

“With Easter just around the corner now, I think it’s safe to say that spring has certainly sprung but most of us will still have the remnants of winter lurking in our drawers, cupboards and living spaces.

“A good clear out has so many benefits for the home, your health, and your mind. Not only are you going to experience those positive gains, but by donating, you’ll also cut down on waste and help support people dealing with grief or facing a terminal illness, all the while creating a fresh and cleared home, ready for spring.”