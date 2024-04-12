Dance school youngsters sparkle on Peterborough stage

Principal at the Peterborough One Retail Park-based school, Chloe Hebden said : “It was our graded ballet, tap and contemporary modern jazz classes, higher level street dancers and higher level acro classes plus our competition teams.

“The showcase was an amazing day from start to finish! All our students rehearsed and performed so professionally, making both ourselves and their families extremely proud. The show couldn’t have happened without the help of all our volunteer chaperones and our hard working faculty.”