Dance school youngsters sparkle on Peterborough stage

​Colourfully dressed young dancers sparkled on stage during two performances at The Cresset in Peterborough.
By Brad Barnes
Published 11th Apr 2024, 15:02 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 15:08 BST

The “Diamonds are Forever” showcase from the city’s Hebden School of Dancing featured 240 young dancers perform ballet, acrobatic dance, contemporary modern jazz, tap and street dance routines.

Principal at the Peterborough One Retail Park-based school, Chloe Hebden said : “It was our graded ballet, tap and contemporary modern jazz classes, higher level street dancers and higher level acro classes plus our competition teams.

“The showcase was an amazing day from start to finish! All our students rehearsed and performed so professionally, making both ourselves and their families extremely proud. The show couldn’t have happened without the help of all our volunteer chaperones and our hard working faculty.”

The Hebden School of Dancing's Diamonds are Forever 2024 showcase at The Cresset

1. Diamonds are Forever 2024

The Hebden School of Dancing's Diamonds are Forever 2024 showcase at The Cresset Photo: supplied

