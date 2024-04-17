Cromwell Museum enjoys record-breaking year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The museum, which brings to life for visitors Cromwell’s story and that of the Civil Wars against which he lived, has just enjoyed its highest visitor numbers in 25 years.

During the 2023-4 financial year the Cromwell Museum welcomed 13,261 visitors, 23% more than the previous year, its busiest year since 1999. This is against the 11% decline in visitor number reported recently by many visitor attractions nationally, as compared to pre-pandemic levels. *

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum, housed in Huntingdon’s oldest building, where Oliver Cromwell went to school, holds the best collection of objects relating to his life and times in the world. The collection comprises nearly 1,000 items, including portraits, clothing, miniatures, arms and armour, historical documents written by or about Cromwell. The museum is operated by an independent charity, the Cromwell Museum Trust.

Most Popular

Visitor in the Museum

Stuart Orme, Curator of the Cromwell Museum says “We’ve had a great year with events, exhibitions and our recent refurbishment attracting more people than ever to come to see us. There’s also been an increased awareness and interest in this fascinating period of history, which for the first time raised questions about freedom, democracy, monarchy, religious toleration, freedom of the press, the role of women, relations with Ireland, Europe, and Empire… all things we are still wrestling with today. As such, our visitors are finding the 1600s more relevant than ever!”

Camilla Nicol, Chair of Trustees for the Cromwell Museum Trust adds: “These figures are tremendous news for the museum and for Huntingdon. It was only a few years ago that the museum was at threat of being mothballed, but under the Cromwell Museum Trust we have shown how valued it is. It is testament to the dedication, professionalism and welcoming nature of our staff team and incredible volunteers that the museum is a real draw to our town. If you haven’t yet visited, it’s maybe time you did!”