Comedy clubs bringing up-and-coming stars to Peterborough

Andrew Bird

Funhouse Comedy Club has been bringing talent to Peterborough for years – and for the last three has had a platform at The Lightbox Café, in Bridge Street, where it returns on September 30.

Topping the bill is the effortlessly engaging Andrew Bird, who was the support act on Michael McIntyre’s most recent arena tour and has also supported Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst on tour, as well as performing internationally.

Watching The Young Ones with his brothers as an eight- year-old, at two in the morning on Comic Relief, he realised then that he wanted to be funny in some way.

With his personal appeal and superbly crafted, funny anecdotes, he captivates everyone.

Opening the night will be Mandy Muden, the only woman ever to combine comedy and magic on the UK comedy circuit.

She has appeared on numerous TV programmes including Britain’s Got Talent, reaching the semi-finals. Her string of mad, disastrous tricks and ridiculous jokes leaves her audience in tears of laughter.

Completing the line-up is Jamie D’Souza with his unique and catchy musical mixes.

Compere for the night will be the quick-witted and likeable Paul Revill.

Doors 7.00pm, with the show starting at 8.15pm.

Tickets in advance £10 from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

You can also catch Funhouse Comedy Club at Market Deeping’s Iron Horse Ranch House the previous night (29th), where the line up includes Tom Wrigglesworth, Paul Ricketts and Robyn Perkins.

Compere for the night is Jon Pearson.

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets in advance £10.

More from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk or www.ironhorseranchhouse.co.uk.