Christmas events at Peterborough Museum and Flag Fen - including meet the reindeer

Visitors to Peterborough Museum and the city’s Flag Fen Archaeological Park can get in the festive spirit at some special events this month.

At the museum in Priestgate, there’s:

Breakfast with Santa, Saturday 21 December, 9.30am - 11.30am

A morning that's sure to be truly magical. Start your day with a yule-tide breakfast buffet, meet the jolliest man in town—Father Christmas himself—and let the little ones enjoy festive crafts. And, of course, no visit would be complete without a small gift to take home. Tickets: Adult £12.95, child £9.95

Festive fun at Flag Fen

Family Christmas Crafts, 7, 14 and 21 December, 12pm-1.30pm & 2pm-3.30pm

Bring the whole family together for a special crafting experience and create one-of-a-kind festive decorations. Whether you choose to keep them as a treasured memory or gift them to loved ones, these handmade decorations will add a personal touch to the holiday season. Instruction sheets will be provided, and staff will be on hand to assist, making it easy and fun for everyone.

Choose from 7 Dec – Tree Decorations; 14 Dec – Tissue Paper Wreath; 21 Dec – Christmas Crackers

Price: £2.50pp (No booking required)

Festive fun at Peterborough Museum

Tiny Tots Festive Special, Sat 14 Dec from10.15am

Join the festive fun with your tiny tots. Perfect for confident walkers to pre-school aged children to enjoy themed sensory time, messy play, storytime and songs.

Tickets: £4 per child

Christmas Trail, running daily from 1 Dec - 24 Dec, during Museum opening hours.

Looking for a fun and affordable ways to keep the little ones entertained this festive season? Join us for our Christmas Trail and explore the museum to find the festive clues and complete the trail. Every child who takes part will receive a special prize, making it a perfect activity for families

Cost is £1.50 per trail (no booking required)

•And don’t forget those Winter Walks and Tours: Museum Candlelit Ghost Tour (13 Dec, 7.30pm);

Peterborough Ghost Walk (11 Dec, 7.30pm); and An Evening in the Priestgate Vaults (13 Dec, 7pm).

Meanwhile at Flag Fen, get ready for an enchanting experience on 21 and 22 December, Father Christmas will be visiting, bringing along his real-life reindeer and a little extra Christmas magic. You’ll get to meet the elves – Tinsel, Snowball, and Jingle – who are full of joy and festive cheer. Bring your family to enjoy this unforgettable weekend filled with magic, laughter, and memories to cherish!

Help the Christmas Elves: Oh no! Jingles, Snowball, and Tinsel have lost the sleigh-bells! Can you help find them before Christmas Eve? Head to the Dig Tent and join the festive search.

Visit Father Christmas: He’ll listen to all their Christmas wishes and give each child a special gift to take home.

Meet the Reindeer: Continue the magic in the festive forest (11am - 3pm).

Each festive visit includes entry to Flag Fen Archaeology Park, access to the playground, and a fun craft activity with the elves.