The Haycock Manor Hotel kicked off its Christmas Programme with a Christmas Fair at the weekend (November 12-13).

Over 50 traders stalls, a fun fair, crafts and cookery demonstrations, chocolatiers and candle makers were all on hand to entertain crowds.

The two-day ‘fun for all the family’ event also included a pop-up farm shop and bakery as well evening pianist and live jazz music.

The Christmas Fair and Market represents the launch of the Haycock Christmas programme for 2022

which again includes a favourite from last year – an evening dining event featuring a

torchlight procession to Wansford Village Church for a bespoke carol service before returning to dine

in the Haycock Kitchen Brasserie on December 4 and December 11.

