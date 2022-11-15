Christmas comes early at Haycock Manor Hotel near Peterborough with weekend fair
The Haycock Manor Hotel kicked off its Christmas Programme with a Christmas Fair at the weekend (November 12-13).
Over 50 traders stalls, a fun fair, crafts and cookery demonstrations, chocolatiers and candle makers were all on hand to entertain crowds.
The two-day ‘fun for all the family’ event also included a pop-up farm shop and bakery as well evening pianist and live jazz music.
The Christmas Fair and Market represents the launch of the Haycock Christmas programme for 2022
which again includes a favourite from last year – an evening dining event featuring a
torchlight procession to Wansford Village Church for a bespoke carol service before returning to dine
in the Haycock Kitchen Brasserie on December 4 and December 11.