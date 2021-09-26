Children can be a ‘chorister for a day’ at Peterborough Cathedral
Children are being given the opportunity to be a chorister for a day at Peterborough Catherdal.
Youngsters who are in school Year 2 are invited to come to the free event at the cathedral on Saturday October 9 from 10am to 1.30pm.
The day will include musical activities and a tour of the Cathedral, as well as the opportunity to meet some of the current choristers. The children will also sing at a short service in the Cathedral at the end of the session, to which parents and visitors are invited.
‘Be a Chorister for a Day’ is open to any child in Year 2 who would like to take part, but booking is essential. To book a place please contact Olivia Timms via [email protected] or call 01733 355315.
The Cathedral’s music department will be holding auditions in November for children in school Year 2 to join the Cathedral choir in September 2022. This year the auditions will take place on Monday 8th, Wednesday 10th and Friday 12th November. More information about this can be found at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/choristerships.aspx.