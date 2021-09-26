Children can be a ‘chorister for a day’ at Peterborough Cathedral

Children can find out what it is like to be a chorister for a day. Pic: Terry Harris

Youngsters who are in school Year 2 are invited to come to the free event at the cathedral on Saturday October 9 from 10am to 1.30pm.

The day will include musical activities and a tour of the Cathedral, as well as the opportunity to meet some of the current choristers. The children will also sing at a short service in the Cathedral at the end of the session, to which parents and visitors are invited.

‘Be a Chorister for a Day’ is open to any child in Year 2 who would like to take part, but booking is essential. To book a place please contact Olivia Timms via [email protected] or call 01733 355315.