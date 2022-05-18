Celebrating the Jubilee with gin and cider festival at Charters

Charters at Town Bridge is holding a Gin and Cider Festival

Charters, Peterborough’s floating real ale emporium down by Town Bridge, will be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a Gin and Cider Festival from June 3-5.

The venue will be showcasing 30 different gins as well as a variety of 20 ciders and perries at the festival, open each day from 12pm, on board as well as in the beer garden.

The popular weekly Quiz Night will take place as usual on the Thursday evening that week with a selection of live music and DJ acts booked to perform across the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Friday, June 3 – House Sessions from 2-10pm.

• Saturday, June 4 – Mola Mola Jambalaya live from 10pm.

• Sunday, June 5 – Jazz Underground (live Jazz DJ Set) from 12-3pm followed by Cosmic Rodney live from 3pm.