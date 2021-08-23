Celebrating culture across Peterborough at two-day family event

A family event takes place at the Museum on Friday and saturday.

The Museum and Art Gallery, in Priestgate, will be celebrating culture from across the city’s communities by hosting a ‘Colour and Carnival’ event for families.

The free two-day extravaganza takes place on Friday and Saturday, from 10.30am until 4pm and no booking is required.

There will also be a drumming workshop, competitions, giveaways, stilt walkers and storytelling from around the world.

The carnival will be celebrating music and dance from Lithuania and Latvia for everyone to take part in on the museum lawn and inside on both days. A Bollywood band will also be performing on the Saturday.

Indian cuisine is on the menu for visitors at lunchtime on both days and there’s a special family offer in the museum’s Georgian Kitchen café including freshly made vegan snacks.

Councillor Steve Allen, cabinet member for culture and recreation at Peterborough City Council, said: “The carnival event is a perfect way to keep children entertained for a few hours right in the heart our city.

“The team at the museum have designed the activities with learning and family participation in mind, which means there’s something to enjoy for everyone.

“It’s a great way to discover more about some of the different communities that make Peterborough a vibrant, multi-cultural city and the museum is the perfect backdrop to showcase this. Best of all, it’s a free event and that’s welcome news for parents who can often find school summer holidays an expensive time of the year.”