Celebrating 10 years of Sacrewell Mill with National Lottery Open Week

Celebrating 10 years of Sacrewell Mill

National Lottery players can take advantage of a free guided tour to celebrate 10 years of Sacrewell Mill near Peterborough.

Sacrewell Farm is putting on the tours as part of National Lottery Open Week, as a thank you for the funding which helped preserve the historic mill, which opened 10 years ago.

The award of £1.4 million from the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2013 demonstrated the importance and significance of Sacrewell Mill as part of England’s architectural, social, and

cultural heritage.

The funding supported two main elements of the project: the restoration of the building and mill machinery and the installation of educational resources to engage future generations in learning about the mill’s rich history.

To show its appreciation, Sacrewell visitors who play the National Lottery are being offered free guided tours of the historic 18th-century watermill on March 15, 18 and 20, between 9.15am and 12.30pm.

Show proof of your National Lottery ticket (digital or physical), scratchcard, or Instant Win Game at the Visitor Centre when purchasing a general admission ticket to join this special offer.

Each ticket entitles one adult and up to three children (under 16 years old) to enjoy the tour.

For more information, visit: https://www.sacrewell.org.uk/events/national-lottery-open-week-sacrewell-mill-free-tour/