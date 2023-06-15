Take a tour and learn about Crowland Abbey

​Fascinating Fens are back with their annual Celebrate The Fens Day on Saturday, June 17, but this year it take place across the whole weekend (16th-18th).There will be a mixture of actual and virtual events taking place, in line with the Celebrate The Fens Day aims:To have a massive celebration that brings communities together throughout all parts of the Fens.To showcase to all, the unique landscapes, townscapes, heritage, nature and beauty of the Fens through events and activities on the day/weekend.To encourage the values of promoting and exploring the Fens through heritage, creativity, nature, wellbeing and accessibility.

Here’s what there is to look forward to in the area surrounding Peterborough and beyond.

FEN FOLKS FRIDAY: Celebrate The Fens launch eveningJune 16, from 7.30-9.30pm.

Visit Octavia Hill Birthplace, Wisbech

A free zoom talk covering all things to Celebrate The Fens, with poetry and special guests. Book in advance.

​

CROWLAND ABBEY OPEN DAY

Saturday, June 17, 10am-4pm

Visit and learn about The Great Fen Project

Bell ringing demonstrations, inside and outside guided tours, churchyard guided tours, Belfry tours, children’s trails (inside and outside), a display of historical documents and refreshments (these may change on the day depending on weather and availability).

​

ST GERMANS PUMPING STATION TOUR

Saturday, June 17, 11am-12pm and 1pm-2pm

Join a community event in March

Join one of the guided tours of the pumping station, hear about the fascinating history of Fenland drainage and learn how the pumping station in the village of Wiggenhall St Germans works.

​

FEN EDGE TRAIL walking tour:Saturday 17th June, 10.30am-1pm.

Join the Cambs Geological Society for their new trail: Cambridge – ‘through the fen edge town that became one of the world’s most famous cities’.

Tour Chatteris' Little Acre Park

Tour starts at Castle Hill and finishes at the Sedgwick Museum.

​

CHATTERIS LITTLE ACRES POCKET PARK NATURE OPEN DAYSaturday 17th June, 10am – 4pm, Pocket Park off of Wood Street.

A lovely free guided nature walking tour exploring Chatteris’s Little Acre and a narrative on the development and content of the park and its future. Allow half an hour per tour group. Please pre-book.SPALDING GENTLEMEN’S SOCIETY OPEN DAY

Friday 16th and Saturday 17th June, 10am – 4pm.

Visit the museum, on Broad Street, explore the exhibitions, and talk to guides,

How to join in with Celebrate the Fens Day

​

VIRTUAL TALK

New Life on the Old West, Sunday, June 18, 7pm-8pmJoin NLOW for a talk about how the Cambridgeshire Fens have changed over time and discover the history of our local fenland landscape.

KING’S LYNN GUIDED ROVER WALK

Saturday 17th June, 10am

Join the town guides for a guided historic river walk along the River Great Ouse.THE GREAT FEN NATURE GUIDED WALK

Sunday 18th June, 10.30am – 12.30pm (adults and children age 12+)

Celebrate the Fens with a guided walk around one of England’s oldest nature reserves discovering wildlife, discussing the history and the future of the Great Fen.

Learn about some of the wildlife, heritage and the vision of the Great Fen as you explore one of the trails.Meeting point is Woodwalton Fen National Nature Reserve, Chapel Road, Ramsey Heights, Cambridgeshire, PE26 2RS.

BOSTON RAMBLERS MARKET DEEPING RAMBLESunday 18th June 10.30am-3pm.

Join Boston Ramblers for a ramble around Market Deeping,

A full day moderate walk of about 8 miles for adults is planned. Please meet at the car park off Godsey Lane.

​

TRANSPORTED COMMUNITY ARTS

Saturday, June 17, The corner of Bridge Street and Church Street, Spalding, on the green by the bridge, 10am-4pm

Join Transported for its free community arts projects, open to the public, outdoors along Spalding’s riverside.

There will be a range of taster activities relating to heritage and history planned.

The event is free to take part in, all are welcome, and no need to book. Just pop along.

HEREWARD THE WAKE TRAIL

Saturday, June 17, Ramsey,Thorney and Crowland, 10am-2pmJoin Hereward the Wake as he follows the trail from Ramsey to Thorney to Crowland.

Meet Hereward at Ramsey Abbey Gatehouse, Thorney Abbey, and Crowland Abbey. Hereward will be performed by the re-enactor Rory G, who will be ‘Roaming the Fens’Ramsey Abbey Gatehouse from 10am -11am; Thorney Abbey (church) from 11.30am-12noon; Thorney Museum from 12pm-12.30pm; and Crowland Abbey from 1pm-2pm.

​

BOSTON STUMP GARDEN FAMILY FUN DAY

Saturday, June 17, Boston Stump Community Gardens 10am -2pm

Join the Family Fun day which includes nature crafts, bird feeder making, and seed planting to take home. All ages are welcome.OCTAVIA HILL BIRTHPLACE Pop up art exhibition

Friday, June 16, Wisbech from 10am-1pmVisit the “Celebrate The Fens” Pop up art and photo exhibition at Octavia Hill Birthplace by Fascinating Fens followers, including Veronica Po, Roger Rawson and Alan Wheeldon.The exhibition runs until Friday, June 23 .

​DISCOVER DOWNHAM ACTIVITIESSaturday, June 17, Downham Market, 10am-1pm

Visit Discover Downham’s heritage centre, explore the exhibits and watch the ‘A Most Direct and Perfect Railway. How the building of the Railway helped shape our town.’

There are also several self guided walking trails including: Notable people, working life and landmarks.

​

MARCH SOCIETY GUIDED WALKSaturday, June 17, 2.30pm.

Join the March Society for a guided heritage walk with Jennifer Lawlor. Please book in advance.WHITTLESEY BIG BASHSaturday, June 17, Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, 11am-6.30pm

Outside there are lots of events to enjoy, such as music, more sports and classic vehicles .ELY ARTS FESTIVALSaturday, June 17, Ely Market Place, 10am -3pm

As part of the month-long event there is music, visual arts, theatre, and more.

​

SPOT/WAVE THE FENLAND FLAGKeep a look out for Fen Flags flying this weekend. Share your photos on social media.CAMBRIDGESHIRE LIBRARIESCambridgeshire libraries will be sharing their Fen Flag bunting display and books inspired by the Fens. Wisbech Library will be part of this (Friday 9.30am – 5pm, Saturday 9.30am – 4pm).LINCOLNSHIRE LIBRARIESSee exhibitions of historical photos at Spalding (Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday, 9am-1pm) Library and landscape photos at Boston Library (Friday, 9am-5pm, Saturday, 9am-4pm).

​Full details of times and how to book at www.fascinatingfens.com/celebrate-the-fens-day/

​