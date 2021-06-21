Carnival trail is bringing the world to Werrington

Werrington Carnival has been replaced by a trail this year.

The Werrington Scout and Guide Carnival committee has come up with the fun idea to replace its annual parade and carnival, which has been cancelled again this year.

People are being encouraged to decorate their house or garden - or business - based on a country of their choice. There is still time to enter but there are 24 addresses signed up to the trail to visit already.

Paul Smedley, from the organising committee, said the decision was taken some time ago not to hold the carnival and parade this year because of the uncertainty over covid restrictions,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is very different to what we normally do, but we wanted to do something for the Werrington community who have supported us over the years,” he said.

“It is not a fundraiser, we are not doing it for the money, we want to let people know we are still here and will be back next year.”

In time honoured carnival tradition, Church Street will be decorated with bunting for the week from July 5, with the trail held on the weekend of July 10 and 11.

“We have asked people to decorate their homes and businesses in whatever way they want to with a world theme,” Paul added. “We wanted a minimum of 10 to make it interesting but we are up to 24 so far, so that should give people a decent walk.”

The deadline for entries is Friday, June 25 - email [email protected]

Trail booklets - sponsored by The Blue Bell in the village - will be available from the pub and the community centre car park.