Cambridgeshire shopping centre hosts roarsome dinosaur exhibition over Easter holidays

A Cambridgeshire shopping centre is hosting a monster exhibition over the Easter holidays, allowing families to get up close to dinosaurs.

Families visiting Cambridge’s Grand Arcade will be able to travel millions of years back in time to take part in the Jurassic Trail at the centre.

Visitors will encounter the towering Tyrannosaurus Rex, and the spectacular Stegosaurus, Velociraptor, Pteranodon, Carnosaurus and Coelophysis as they walk through the centre.

A number of ‘dinosaur eggs’ will also be on display, some with special designs created by school children.

Julie Kervadec, Grand Arcade Marketing Manager, said: “We are delighted to bring back our Jurassic Arcade event to Cambridge. Impressive giant animatronics and dinosaur eggs will be on display for more than two weeks. This year, we made it extra special by partnering with our neighbours, the Sedgwick Museum, and with local schools who will exhibit their ‘prehistoric designs’ in our centre.”

Jurassic Arcade runs for the whole of Easter Half Term, until Sunday 16th April. The awesome dinosaurs - which last invaded Grand Arcade in 2021 – will be accompanied by a feast of fascinating dino facts displayed on panels created by the Cambridge Sedgwick Museum.

