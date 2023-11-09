Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Already one of the region’s largest markets, Burghley’s Christmas Fair returns with 150 quality exhibitors, an extra late night shopping date and evening entertainment from 1940s singers.

With the historic house as a stunning backdrop, the Fair will run from November 23-26, with the courtyards and grounds around the 16th Century house taking on a festive feel for the popular seasonal shopping spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again, the event will feature traditional chalets and heated marquees, along with an avenue of pagodas bedecked in Christmas decorations and lights... plus, the chance of a few snow flurries too, whatever the weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fair takes place later this month

Most Popular

New for 2023 will be the ‘Garden Courtyard’, which will host additional Christmas chalets, while shoppers will have extra browsing time, with stalls staying open until 8pm on the Thursday and Friday.

No Christmas event would be complete without food and drink, and among foodie treats on offer this year will be everything from traditional mulled wine and indulgent hot chocolate, along with cocktails on tap, to warming raclette - a traditional Swiss cheese dish - and sweet and savoury crepes.