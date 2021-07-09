Bunting goes up ready for ‘around the world’ trail in Werrington
Get ready to travel around the world this weekend – in Werrington.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:00 pm
Replacing the annual Scout and Guide Carnival and Parade in the village, the “around the world” themed trail is made up of 36 addresses to visit this Saturday and Sunday. And each one has been decorated in some way around a particular country – from Scotland to Australia China to Canada and all places in between.
And the bunting is up in Church Street to add to the occasion – just as it would have been for the parade.
Trail booklets – sponsored by The Blue Bell pub in the village – will be available from the pub and the community centre car park.
There will be a prize for the best entry and for the person who solves the trail clues.