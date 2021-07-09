Bunting goes up ready for ‘around the world’ trail in Werrington

The bunting has gone up in Werrington village ready for the weekend's trail.

Replacing the annual Scout and Guide Carnival and Parade in the village, the “around the world” themed trail is made up of 36 addresses to visit this Saturday and Sunday. And each one has been decorated in some way around a particular country – from Scotland to Australia China to Canada and all places in between.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the bunting is up in Church Street to add to the occasion – just as it would have been for the parade.

Trail booklets – sponsored by The Blue Bell pub in the village – will be available from the pub and the community centre car park.