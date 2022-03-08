Bumper year of events planned at Burghley House

Burghley House.

Burghley House will be offering visitors a packed programme of events when it opens for the new season on March 19, including a revealing look at the personal collections of two countesses spanning more than 200 years.

Showcasing items not usually on public display, the 2022 Treasury Exhibition provides an insight into Anne Cavendish (1649-1703) and Hannah-Sophia Chambers (1702-1765), two highly independent, spirited women with a passion for collecting.

Offering a different perspective on the history and heritage of Burghley, The Collections of Two Countesses exhibition reveals how they left a legacy of treasures for future generations to admire.

As well as nationally important collections and spectacular architecture, Burghley is also home to two public gardens, free-to-enter parkland, and events – ranging from fine food markets and a TVR car rally, to summer proms and a Classic Ibiza concert.

While the sweeping parkland surrounding the estate is open daily free of charge throughout the year, the house and gardens re-open for the new season on Saturday 19 March.

The South Gardens – which can normally only be glimpsed from the windows of the house state rooms above – will also open for three weeks for spring displays (March 19 – April 8), as well as one extra weekend, in aid of the National Gardens Scheme (April 10-11).

Meanwhile, the house itself – built by William Cecil, one of Elizabethan England’s most powerful figures – will be open every day, except Fridays, from March 19 until October 30.

House and garden tickets include a self-guided tour of the 18 state rooms, as well as allowing visitors to explore the historic collection of paintings, ceramics and works of art.

Outside, are the Garden of Surprises, an Elizabethan water garden inspired by the Garden built by William Cecil, and the Sculpture Garden, an intriguing and evolving garden with hidden pathways and secret features creating a natural gallery for Burghley’s annual themed sculpture exhibitions.

Across the estate, event highlights include the return of popular Beastly Boring Tours, fun tours for children with costumed guides available every school holiday throughout the year, along with the Spring Fine Food Market, celebrating local food and drink producers (April 9-10) and ever popular Burghley Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday (April 17).

While 2022 will welcome back the internationally renowned Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this autumn, a different kind of horse power will be revving up alongside the House when the TVR Car Club gather in force for its annual season opener with a cross section of models, club shop, and TVR related trade stands (April 10).

Spring also marks an end of an era after eight years when the last ever Rat Race Dirty Weekend, the world’s biggest obstacle course, is staged at Burghley one final time (May 7).

For a summer spectacle, the House will be the magnificent backdrop for the 17th annual Battle Proms Picnic Concert, a celebration with music, fireworks, spitfire, cannons, and cavalry (9 July). For those who prefer to party the night away to classic anthems under the stars in a family friendly environment, Classic Ibiza is back this year (July 30).

And the year ends with autumn favourites, the Burghley Halloween Trail (October 15-30) along with Spooky Tours, featuring torch lit tours and haunting hidden history (October 19-29), before festive fun and seasonal shopping take over for the Burghley Christmas Fair.