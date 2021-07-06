Brian Cox show in Peterborough off as tour is postponed

Prof Brian Cox

The producers of ‘Horizons: A 2021 Space Odyssey’, made the decision due to ongoing uncertainty over Covid restrictions.

Professor Cox will now appear at East of England Arena and Events Centre on September 29, 2022, and his tour has been re-named Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey.

Jason Lunn, venue director, East of England Arena and Event Centre, said: “This is disappointing but understandable news, given the complexity and size of the tour. I know that many people will have been looking forward to seeing this incredible show at the Arena, and I hope they will all be able to attend the rescheduled event on September 29, 2022.