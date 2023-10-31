Bonfires and fireworks displays this weekend across Peterborough
Here’s a rundown of where to take the family to join in.
FRIDAY 3rdCastor & Ailsworth Cricket ClubGates open at 6.30pm with a professional fireworks display at 8pm. There will be a licensed bar, hot food stall, rides and games for children, sweets, donuts and waffle stalls. Tickets at eventrbrite.co.uk
SATURDAY 4th
Werrington Scouts, Guides and Primary School PTA Firework Display.
Amberley Slope, Werrington
Gates open at 6.15pm and blast off 7pm. Tickets in advance from 34-36 Church Street or pay on the gate.Yaxley Scout and Guide Firework Display
Three Horeshoes Field, YaxleyGates open at 5.45pm with fireworks at 7pm. Tickets at ticketsource.co.uk - no tickets on the gate.
White Hart, Ufford
From 6pm, free fireworks display, free toffee apples, and a BBQ.
SUNDAY 5th Peterborough Lions Rugby Club Firework DisplayGates open 4pm, a with BBQ, funfair and bar. Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/Greenfield, Straight Drove SawtryGates open at 5.30pm, bonfire at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm. Refreshments available.
Tickets £4 in advance from K Coopers, Caresco, Best One or Parish Council office, £5 on the gate.Ramsey Forty Foot ParkGates open at 5.30pm and fireworks at 6pm. Food vans and rides for little ones. Free entry.