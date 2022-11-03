Bollywood is back for Peterborough women

Bollywood is back

The classes, which launch tonight, will be taught by senior instructor at Shiamak Dance Company, Neharika Sharma, who has taught workshops in both the UK and India to hundreds of participants of all ages.

Neharika has been trained by Shiamak Davar, a choreographer known as the “Guru of Dance” in India and helped modernise India’s dance scene.

These classes are the perfect way to take care of your health by keeping moving, while having fun and learning something new.

Kate Hall, Jumped Up‘s creative producer, said “These classes are the perfect opportunity to get on your feet and enjoy yourself. It’s a really safe and welcoming environment for anyone who’s interested in dipping their toe into Bollywood dance.

Most Popular

“We had such fantastic feedback we had from the participants of our first set of classes, funded by How Are You Peterborough, which were fully booked, that we are hoping to see the same excitement for the classes return.”

The classes are on Thursdays, 6pm-7pm or 7pm-8pm, at Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir in Rock Road in Millfield, and open to women only, aged 16+.

The classes are run at a subsidised rate of £6 per person, per class.