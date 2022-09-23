Be a ‘chorister for a day’ at Peterborough Cathedral
School pupils in Year 2 can get a taste of what it is like to be a Peterborough Cathedral chorister at a special event next week.
The free event at the Cathedral on Saturday, October 1, from 10.00am to 1.30pm, will include musical activities and a tour of the Cathedral, plus the opportunity to meet some of the current choristers.
The children will also sing at a short service in the Cathedral at the end of the session, to which parents and visitors are invited.
‘Be a Chorister for a Day’ is open to any child in Year 2 who would like to take part, but booking is essential.
To book a place please contact Olivia Timms via [email protected] or call 01733 355315.
Most Popular
The Cathedral’s music department will be holding auditions for children in school Year 2 to join the Cathedral choir in September 2023. This year the auditions will take place in the week beginning Monday, November 21. More information details at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/choristerships.aspx.