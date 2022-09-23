Be a ‘chorister for a day’ at Peterborough Cathedral

Attend the Chorister For A Day free event on October 1.

The free event at the Cathedral on Saturday, October 1, from 10.00am to 1.30pm, will include musical activities and a tour of the Cathedral, plus the opportunity to meet some of the current choristers.

The children will also sing at a short service in the Cathedral at the end of the session, to which parents and visitors are invited.

‘Be a Chorister for a Day’ is open to any child in Year 2 who would like to take part, but booking is essential.

To book a place please contact Olivia Timms via [email protected] or call 01733 355315.

