Autumnal activities at Nene Park over half-term

Fun things to do at Nene Park over half-term

There are autumnal activities and events on every day from Saturday 21st to Sunday 29th. Here’s what’s happening and when:

ACTIVITIES ON EVERY DAY

Watersports at Nene Outdoors: Make a splash with a full range of watersports activities on Gunwade Lake, with activities available between 11am and 5pm each day. Choose from swan, dragon and junior pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes, dinghies and windsurfing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete a trail at Ferry Meadows: Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre, Gift & Farm Shop for £1 and hunt for questions as you explore the Park. Return your completed sheet to claim your prize to grow at home.

Most Popular

Take a boat trip: Take a relaxing trip around Overton Lake and onto the River Nene and enjoy unique views while spotting the wildlife around Ferry Meadows.

Ride the Ferry Meadows Railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride. Trains will operate daily between 11am and 4.45pm, weather permitting.

EVENTS BY DATE

October 21- Make a Scarecrow. With all materials provided, make a spectacular scarecrow to be displayed in the Park for the half-term week. Park visitors will vote for their favourite, with a prize awarded to the scarecrow (makers) with the most votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 22 - Longthorpe Tower Tour: Discover the finest set of medieval wall paintings in a domestic setting in Western Europe, giving a rare insight into the medieval mind.

October 23 - Nature Tots & Wild Home Ed Groups: Join the monthly Nature Tots or Wild Home Educator groups for nature-themed fun in the Park.

October 24 - Tree Hunt & Broomsticks (Ferry Meadows): The wicked witch has lost her spooky belongings in the trees, and she needs your help to find them. As a thank you, you’ll make your very own broomstick.

October 24 - Climbing Wall: Are you brave enough to reach the top?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 25 - Wildlife Boat Trip: Join a specially extended wildlife boat trip with an expert ranger, who will make sure you don’t miss a thing and help you learn more about the wildlife you observe.

October 25 - Tree Hunt & Broomsticks (Thorpe Meadows): As above.

October 26 - Owls and their Pellets: Join an expert ranger and follow a trail to learn more about the fascinating world of owls and the amazing things you can find by dissecting their pellets!

October 26 - Archery: Unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian. Sessions are 45 minutes long and take place at Nene Outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October 28 - Indian Block Printing Workshop: Something for the grown ups! Work with local multi-media artist Melanie Missin-Keating on this half day workshop and learn a new skill. Indian Block Printing creates fabulous results and can be used on fabrics, papers, clothes and much more.