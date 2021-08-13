Archaeological dig at Crowland to open to public
Important medieval remains - at a location traditionally associated with St Guthlac, a saint who lived as a hermit in the fens during the seventh and eighth centuries AD - have been identified during an archaeological excavation at Crowland.
For the past two weeks a team from Newcastle University and the University of Sheffield have undertaken the dig at Anchor Church Field, and tomorrow - Saturday - they will be providing the public with tours of their site.
Clear standing remains of medieval buildings are visible and the team’s best finds will be on display too.
Tours will last approximately 30 minutes and take place on the hour between 10am and 3pm. Access onto the site will be provided at around five minutes to the hour, shortly before the commencement of each tour.
Saturday will be a normal working day for the archaeologists so they kindly ask that questions are saved for those delivering the tours, rather than people working in the trench.
Parking is located at the overflow car park of Crowland Caravans and Camping - a five minute walk from the excavation.