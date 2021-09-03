Antiques festival to return to Peterborough

The Peterborough Festival of Antiques will be held at the East of England Showground on October 1, with thousands of people expected to attend.
Hundreds of merchants and dealers from across the country will be bringing their finest pieces to the event, making it the best place in the country to find that unique gift, particular vintage item, or piece of antique furniture to add to your collection, and there will be something to suit every pocket.
Pamela Newbould, senior event manager, East of England Arena, welcomed the news saying, “The Festival of Antiques is a brilliant event. We worked hard to keep it going through the pandemic and it’s especially rewarding to see it return with a full programme.”