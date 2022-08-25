All you need to know about Rutland Food and Drink Week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food and Drink Week is coming to Rutland

Discover Rutland celebrates this with a collection of events, special menus and promotions throughout the Discover Rutland Food & Drink Week, which takes place from September 17th - 23rd.

Kickstarting the celebrations will be a special ‘Vino and Vinyl Weekend’ on 17th and 18th hosted by Bat & Bottle Wine Importer at Oakham Enterprise Park.

Oakham will play host to, not only the popular Farmers Market on Saturday 17th, but the highly anticipated ‘Rutland Day Celebration and Food Festival’ on Sunday 18th. Oakham Castle grounds will by bustling with activities and there will be food, drink and craft stalls inside the castle, around the grounds and throughout the Market Place.

If you fancy picking up a few tips during the week, don’t miss the ‘Rutland Produce Cookery Demonstration’ at The Olive Branch on the 22nd or enjoy a fantastic ‘Cocktail Master Class’ at Ovation Wine & Spirit Bar in Oakham on 23rd. Or how about getting stuck into ‘The Ultimate Burger Class’ hosted by former England cricketer (and grilling expert) Matthew Hoggard? Experience Hoggy’s Grill at Rutland Hall Hotel to enjoy stunning views of Rutland Water before trying different

types of flavouring, toppings and sauces to achieve your favourite combination.

Throughout the week you can enjoy the nature trail around Rutland Vineyard near Ketton, or challenge yourself at the adventure golf at The Dairy Barn Café.

Test your culinary knowledge with a food themed quiz at The Fox in North Luffenham on the 19th , and enjoy their homemade pie and a pint for £15. Special menus are being put on by many local eateries, including Hitchens Barn in Oakham, The Blue Ball at Braunston, Exeter Arms at Barrowden, Sarpech Indian Restaurant in Oakham, The Olive Branch in Clipsham and GA Sushi in Oakham.