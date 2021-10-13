All you need to know about Peterborough’s free family festival of circus, music and art

Kicking off the Unlocking Peterborough festival is LOVEART on October 17.

A 12-metre-high vibrant red heart frames an elegant aerial show. The fabric heart is the result of recent developments in fabric technology and 3D stress test modelling; fluctuations in the internal air pressure enable the heart to lift the aerial performer while modulations in air flow give the impression of a heartbeat.

Following this enchanting combination of aerial spectacle and artistry are strange encounters this Halloween. October 30th and 31st will witness other-worldly creatures including the silent Las Muertas Stilt Walkers. With ethereal dresses that flicker with light and burst with colour, these spooky figures only break their eerie aura if lively music breaks their spell, causing them to break into dance. Cali and Mari the Octopi will also walk the streets, lighting up at night to magical effect, while Damsels in Distress will roam and flirt from atop their dragons in their search for Prince Charming.

November will marry the magic of autumn with Urban Canvas Street Games. Fun and open for all to join in with, this interactive event opens the month, later followed by the Winter Wonderland Birds on November 27 and 28. These feathered beauties bring the sounds of peacocks to Peterborough with magnificent visual effect. More sound is brought by the Dickensian Christmas Ding Dong, a virtuoso strolling musical performance decked in holly and ivy. Christmas stilt walkers Tinsel and Cracker will roam Peterborough with a huge helping of festive fun and cheer.

The sparkle of Christmas is brought by the mesmerising Winter Fairy. On December 11 and 12, this snow-kissed figure will leave audiences in awe as she conjures crystal balls and skilfully moves them like ice bubbles. Zooming around will be the Roller Skating Illuminated Presents, fitted in giant present costumes with twinkling illuminations. The Christmas Belles are a ribbon-waving, stilt-walking duo who ring out yuletide chimes of good cheer with syncopated hand chimes.

The grand finale on 1 December 18 and 19 is Spark!. This street theatre show combines high-impact drumming with kaleidoscopic lighting design. With excellency in costume design and audience in interaction, a Spark! performance is never forgotten once seen.

Unlocking Peterborough is presented by Peterborough Positive, and funded by the Welcome Back fund, supporting a safe and successful reopening of local economies.

