Adults’ dodgeball, a tea dance and family event among free Fenland activity sessions in February

New dodgeball, walking basketball and beginners’ circuits-based fitness sessions are on offer in Wisbech to people aged 18 and over. Beginners’ circuits sessions are also taking place in March and Chatteris.

Dates have also been confirmed for no-cost tea dances across the district with free entry and refreshments, and a half-an-hour beginners dance tutorial before the main all-ability event.

In addition, there is to be a free story walk in West End Park, March, for families with young children.

The sessions are all part of the programme offered and supported by Fenland District Council’s Active Fenland, which secures grant funding to provide opportunities for people to live more active lives.

Cllr Alex Miscandlon, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for leisure, said: “Active Fenland does an absolutely marvellous job of delivering activities across the district, with more and more opportunities for our whole community to get involved in something active.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re older, younger, not used to exercise, worried about your weight or not very mobile, Active Fenland offers something for you.

“We’d urge people to see what’s on offer and to sign up. You’ll be made welcome, and your needs met.”

New classes for adults who are overweight or inactive

Free dodgeball, walking basketball and the beginners’ circuits sessions are for adults who either class themselves as overweight or currently do less than 30 minutes of exercise a week.

Sessions details are:

· Walking Basketball, Hudson Leisure Centre, Harecroft Road, Wisbech, PE13 1RL, Wednesdays, 7pm to 8pm

· Dodgeball, Hudson Leisure Centre, Tuesdays, 10am to 11am

· Beginners’ circuits:

o George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road, March, PE15 9L, Wednesdays, 8pm to 9pm

o Hudson Leisure Centre, Fridays, 10:30am to 11:30am

o Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Chatteris, PE16 6FN, Mondays, 10am to 11:30am

· Sign up at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform

Tea dances

All tea dance events are 1.30pm to 2pm (free dance tuition), 2pm to 4pm main event. They are:

· Friday, February 23, at Chatteris King Edward King Edward Community Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris PE16 6NG

· Friday, March 15, at Wisbech Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech, PE13 2PE

· Friday, April 26, at the Eastrea Centre, 2 Roman Gardens, Eastrea, Whittlesey, PE7 2DF (to be confirmed)

· Friday, May 24, at Christchurch Community Centre, Upwell Rd, Christchurch, PE14 9LL

· Friday, May 31, at March Braza Club, Elm Road, PE15 8NZ

· Wednesday, June 19, at Parson Drove Hall, Wisbech, PE13 4LA

· Friday, June 28, at Chatteris King Edward Centre

· Friday, July 26, at Wisbech Queen Mary Centre

· Friday, August 2, at March Braza Club

· Friday, August 16, at Eastrea Community Centre (to be confirmed)

Festival of Stories for families with young children

The story walk from March Library, City Road, March, PE15 9LT, around West End Park will allow children to hear a story and help find hidden items and is part of the wider Learn Together Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Festival of Stories.

The walk, for families with children aged 0-5, takes place on Wednesday, February 28, from 9.30am to 11.30am. Spaces can be booked at March Library.

Existing programme

All these new sessions add to the diverse programme of activities already on offer with support from Active Fenland.

The programme includes wellbeing walks, classes for older people who are losing confidence in their strength and balance, dementia friendly classes and loads more.

Except where stated, Active Fenland sessions should be booked in advance at www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenlandbookingform. Places are confirmed by email. If sessions are fully-booked, you’ll be placed on a waiting list and notified by email if a place becomes available

· See, the Active Fenland timetable at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenland

· Welcoming, circular wellbeing walks are available across the district. Find your nearest one at www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/wellbeing-walks. Registering in advance is preferred but you can just turn up. Register at www.ramblers.org.uk/wellbeing-walks-sign-up

· Active Fenland can provide ‘active at home’ booklets and family treasure hunt sheets for outdoor fun, email: [email protected]

· And there are virtual fitness sessions on the Active Fenland You Tube channel: @activefenland8408

· Keep up to date with Active Fenland news on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ActiveFenland

Full details of the latest Active Fenland sessions

Chatteris

· Free Beginners’ circuits for adults who feel they need to lose weight or do less than 30 minutes of exercise per week, Chatteris Leisure Centre, Eastwood, Chatteris, PE16 6FN. Mondays, 10am – 11.30am. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Free tea dance, at King Edward Centre, Friday, February 23. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm. Book at: Active Fenland booking form. Also being held Friday, June 28, at Chatteris King Edward Centre.

· Free Chatteris Pocket Park Wellbeing Walk, first Sunday of the month, 10am, from outside The Sportsman, Fairway, PE16 6ST. Begins Sunday, January 7. Walk of 45 - 60 minutes.

· Free Chatteris Wellbeing Walk, Tuesdays, 1.45pm from Chatteris Library, Furrowfields Road, PE16 6DY. Walk of around 45 minutes, variable but usually slower pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

· Free dementia friendly ‘Love to Move’ class 11am to 12.30pm Thursdays at King Edward Community Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris PE16 6NG. No need to book.

· Free ‘Wellbeing Stretch and Breathe’ class to help with relaxation and releasing tension, suitable for all abilities, with exercises that can be done either on a chair or the floor, at King Edward Centre, King Edward Road, Chatteris, Thursdays, 12.45pm to 1.45pm. From Thursday, January 11. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling, Fridays, 11.30am to 12.30pm, Chatteris Leisure Centre. Sessions cost £2.50 and can be booked and paid for at the leisure centre.

· ‘Pre-fit’ activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. At Chatteris Leisure Centre. Wednesdays, 11.30am to 1pm. £3 per session, book and pay at leisure centre.

March

· Free Beginners’ circuits for adults who feel they need to lose weight or do less than 30 minutes of exercise per week, George Campbell Leisure Centre, City Road, PE15 9LT, Wednesdays, 8pm to 9pm. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Free ‘Beat the Winter Blues Wellbeing Walk’, every two weeks on Sundays, 2pm from outside March Library, City Road, PE15 9LT. Option of 15 to 20-minute walk or extension to 45-minute to 60-minutes. Optional hot drink in local pub afterwards.

· Free ‘Festival of Stories’ story walk for families with children aged 0-5 from March Library, City Road, March PE15 9LT, around West End Park, on Wednesday, February 28, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

· Free dementia friendly ‘Love to Move’ class 11am to 12.30pm Tuesdays at March Braza Club, Elm Road, PE15 8NZ. No need to book.

· Free March Riverside Wellbeing Walk, Tuesdays, 1.30pm from March Library, around an hour, variable yet usually moderate pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

· Free adults ‘Wellbeing Dance and Stretch’ fun dance and wellness stretching for beginners, Wednesdays at Neale Wade Sports Centre, Wimblington Road, March, PE15 9PX. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Free tea dance at March Braza Club, Elm Road, PE15 8NZ, Friday, May 31. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm. Book at: Active Fenland booking form. Also being held Friday, August 2.

· ‘Pre-fit’ activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. At George Campbell Leisure Centre. Wednesdays, 2pm to 3.30pm. £3 per session, book and pay at leisure centre.

· Free ‘Kickboxing For Wellbeing,’ Saturdays, 9.30am to 11am, RKA Kickboxing Academy, Unit C4, Enterprise Park, March, PE15 0BD. Currently fully booked but a waiting list is being operated. Add your details to the waiting list. For people aged 16 plus. Enjoy a free hot drink and chat afterwards too.

Whittlesey

· Free Whittlesey Wellbeing Walk, every 2nd & 4th Monday of the month, 10am from the Buttercross, Market Street, around an hour at variable but usually slower pace. Tea/coffee available afterwards in the library.

· Forever Fit – an hour of circulating around different sports such as new age kurling, table tennis and badminton. At Manor Leisure Centre, Station Road, Whittlesey PE7 1UA. Tuesdays, 1pm to 2pm, £2 per person. Book and pay at the leisure centre.

· Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling. at Manor Leisure Centre. Fridays 11.30am to 12.30pm, £2.50 per session. Book and pay at the leisure centre.

· ‘Pre-fit’ activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. At Manor Leisure Centre. Tuesdays, 10am to 11.30am. £3 per session. Book and pay at leisure centre.

Wisbech

· Free Walking Basketball, for adults who feel they need to lose weight or do less than 30 minutes of exercise per week, Wednesdays, Hudson Leisure Centre, Harecroft Road, Wisbech, PE13 1RL. Wednesdays, 7pm to 8pm. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Free Dodgeball, for adults who feel they need to lose weight or do less than 30 minutes of exercise per week, Hudson Leisure Centre, Tuesdays, 10am to 11am. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Free Beginners’ circuits for adults who feel they need to lose weight or do less than 30 minutes of exercise per week, Hudson Leisure Centre, Fridays, 10:30am to 11:30am. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Free Wisbech Mindful Wellbeing Walk, Fridays, 10am from Wisbech Park Bandstand, around an hour at a variable but usually moderate pace.

· Free tea dance, at Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, PE13 2PE, Friday, March 15. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm. Book at: Active Fenland booking form. Also being held Friday, July 26.

· Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling Wisbech Oasis Centre, St Michaels Avenue, PE13 3NR, Tuesdays 12.15pm to 1.15pm can be booked and paid for at the leisure centre.

· ‘Pre-fit’ activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. At Hudson Leisure Centre, Wednesdays, 2pm to 3.30pm. £3 per session, book and pay at leisure centre.

· Gentle yoga, Wisbech Oasis Centre, St Michaels Avenue, PE13 3NR, Tuesdays 2.15pm to 3.15pm, £30 for 12 weeks or £15 for six. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

· Turn-up and play sessions, Hudson Leisure Centre, £2:

o Badminton sessions for people aged 16 plus:

§ Social Ladies’, Wednesdays, 7pm to 8pm

§ Beginners, Mondays, 6pm to 7pm

§ Intermediate, Mondays, 7pm to 8pm

o Walking football, Fridays, 7pm to 8pm

o Forever Fit – a chance to enjoy a variety of activities in one session in a social group and have an included drink and a chat too. Activities might include things like new age kurling, table tennis, badminton and mini golf. Tuesdays, 11.30am to 12.30pm.

· Family skating sessions, Skaters, Mill Road, Wisbech, PE14 7QJ, Thursdays, 4.30pm to 5.30pm until February 22. £2 per person (does not include skate hire). Book at: Active Fenland booking form

Christchurch, Free tea dance at Christchurch Community Centre, Upwell Road, Christchurch, PE14 9LL, Friday, May 24. Beginners dance lesson 1.30pm to 2pm and main event for all abilities 2pm to 4pm. Book at: Active Fenland booking form

Doddington Court, Benwick Road, Doddington, PE15 0WD (book and pay online at: www.fenland.gov.uk/activefenland or at Doddington Court):

· Strength and Balance classes for people who have or are losing confidence in their balance or fear falling, Wednesdays, 11.15pm to 12.15pm. £30 for 12 weeks. Currently fully booked but a waiting list is being operated. Add your details to the waiting list or email [email protected] for information on other Strength and Balance classes in the district.

· ‘Pre-fit’ activity sessions for people who have noticed they are limiting their activity or have stopped doing the things because they are getting more challenging. Wednesdays, 12.30pm to 2pm. £36 for 12 weeks.

Eastree, Free tea dance at Eastrea Centre, 2 Roman Gardens, Eastrea, Whittlesey, PE7 2DF, Friday, April 26, and Friday, August 16 (to be confirmed).