A week of creative fun with theatre-makers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Theatre group Eastern Angles is providing the fun and games at a Peterborough holiday club for ages 10-16 that will make a play in a week from August 27-31.

Youngsters can sign up to this holiday club, taking part in a week of fun workshops and lots of drama games at the Bharat Hindu Samaj Temple. They will work with professional theatre-makers to cocreate their own play in a week which will be performed for family and friends in the main hall of the temple on the Saturday.

The group will decide the themes and how the play is made. Participants do not need to have previous experience of theatre making. If youngsters do not want to perform, they can still take part as a director, writer, stage manager or designer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This project is part of Peterborough City Council’s Summer Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) which aims to give children who have free school meals plenty of activities and healthy food throughout the holidays - at no cost to the family. The Temple Kitchen Angels team will make a daily, healthy and tasty lunch for members of Young Temple Creatives.

Enjoy fun and drama games at the holiday club

If the young person is not eligible for free school meals, they can still take part by either booking a free space or a paid place. If you purchase a free ticket, organisers ask that the young person brings a packed lunch. If you purchase a paid ticket, lunch will be provided.

Go to www.easternangles.co.uk for full details.