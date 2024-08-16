A week of creative fun with theatre-makers
Youngsters can sign up to this holiday club, taking part in a week of fun workshops and lots of drama games at the Bharat Hindu Samaj Temple. They will work with professional theatre-makers to cocreate their own play in a week which will be performed for family and friends in the main hall of the temple on the Saturday.
The group will decide the themes and how the play is made. Participants do not need to have previous experience of theatre making. If youngsters do not want to perform, they can still take part as a director, writer, stage manager or designer.
This project is part of Peterborough City Council’s Summer Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) which aims to give children who have free school meals plenty of activities and healthy food throughout the holidays - at no cost to the family. The Temple Kitchen Angels team will make a daily, healthy and tasty lunch for members of Young Temple Creatives.
If the young person is not eligible for free school meals, they can still take part by either booking a free space or a paid place. If you purchase a free ticket, organisers ask that the young person brings a packed lunch. If you purchase a paid ticket, lunch will be provided.
Go to www.easternangles.co.uk for full details.