A pictorial history of the city with David Lowndes
Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes will be the guest speaker at the Peterborough Local History Society Monthly Meeting on April 20.
By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 7:44 am
David will be showing members images taken during his 48 years as a press photographer. This will be a pictorial history of the city, over the latter part of the 20th and into the 21st century.
Everyone is welcome to attend the Society meetings at St. Mark’s Church Hall, 82 Lincoln Road, Peterborough PE1 2SN.
Meetings commence at 7.30pm, and entry is £3.
If you wish to become a member the fee is £12 per person for the year. Email; [email protected]