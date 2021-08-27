A nostalgic bank holiday weekend at Peterborough’s NVR

Get ready for Bank Holiday fun at NVR

This summer bank holiday weekend – Saturday to Monday – is filled with nostalgia and celebration for all the family where you can even take a steam train ride behind the special guest locomotive LMS Jubilee class 45596 Bahamas that is visiting NVR for the first time since 1995.

Throughout the weekend there is live entertainment at the station, so dig out your poodle skirts and bobby socks; leather jackets and bowling shirts then join in with a platform sock hop!

Singalong Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get ready for Bank Holiday fun at NVR

The event opens with the fabulous May Blossom performing a string of foot tapping lindy hop, boogie-woogie and jitterbug numbers .

Swinging Sunday

Vintage performer Rachel Bea will bringing you that classic sound of the era. Her range of songs including swing and jazz numbers and popular songs harking back to the forties are guaranteed to get you singing along!

Rock n’ Roll Monday

Family corner

It’s rock n’ roll all the way on Monday as Boston Jive teach you some great moves in their fully interactive dance sessions. Once you’ve mastered the steps, Howlin’ Wolf Record Hop will be spinning the 50s vinyl at Wansford station. Show off your new skills with a hand jive or mashed potato and don’t forget to dress to impress.

Family Corner

If you need to keep the young (and young-at-heart) family members occupied then pop down to Family Corner where there are activities to keep everyone busy. A vintage merry-go-round will provide fun for the little ones, while everyone can prove their worth on the ‘Test Your Strength’ striker, shooting gallery and Hook-a-Duck stall. The new ride-on miniature railway will be offering trips behind steam and diesel locos, and if the kids just need to burn off steam themselves then just sit back while they explore the adventure playground.

Refreshments

The Turntable Café at Wansford will be open for drinks and snacks. Each train carries a licenced bar offering hot and cold drinks plus light refreshments to keep you going during your journey along the line.

For that quintessentially British tradition of afternoon tea, the beautifully restored Great Northern tea room at Overton station provides the perfect place for taking a break during the day. The Platform One café at Orton Mere will also be open over the weekend.

If the weather is kind, then the riverside viewing area opposite the station entrance at Wansford is the ideal place to watch trains and boats pass by whilst enjoying a traditional picnic.

Timetable & Travel Tickets

Bahamas will be operating four steam-hauled passenger services each day throughout the weekend. Tickets for rides behind Bahamas are sold as an All Day Rover Ticket enabling you to hop on and off across all of the stations.

For passengers wishing to travel from Peterborough, Orton Mere, Overton and Yarwell a connecting shuttle service ‘subject to availability’ will be in operation using a Railcar.

The Festival of Britain Jolly Fisherman

Enjoy a fantastic evening of steam and live entertainment with a fish and chip supper on Saturday evening. May Blossom will perform an exclusive set of toe-tapping numbers before Bahamas takes you on a round trip of the line with more entertainment along the way.

Parking