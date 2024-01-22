A king on trial for treason - an immersive performance

Stuart Orme, curator of the Cromwell Museum says: “The trial of Charles I is one of the most dramatic events in our history, when a monarch was puton trial by his own Parliament, an event which continues to be controversial even today. When we’ve staged similar performances beforewe found that they became an immersive experience, with audiences getting caught up in the drama ofthe trial – cheering or jeering some of the characters inmuch the same way as those watching the real court did in 1649. We hope very much that the same will happen again!”