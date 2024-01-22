A king on trial for treason - an immersive performance
Now, 375 years later, the Cromwell Museum is staging immersive performances of these tumultuous events in the atmospheric surroundingsof the historic courtrooms in Huntingdon Town Hall, on February 10 and 11.
Working with members of the Sealed Knot historical re-enactment society,the museum has produced an editedand dramatized version of the trial, which will be recreated with all the key figures including King Charles I and Oliver Cromwell.
Stuart Orme, curator of the Cromwell Museum says: “The trial of Charles I is one of the most dramatic events in our history, when a monarch was puton trial by his own Parliament, an event which continues to be controversial even today. When we’ve staged similar performances beforewe found that they became an immersive experience, with audiences getting caught up in the drama ofthe trial – cheering or jeering some of the characters inmuch the same way as those watching the real court did in 1649. We hope very much that the same will happen again!”
Performances are on February 10 at 1pm, 3.30pm and 6pm, and February 11 at 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm. Performances will last about 80 minutes. Tickets at: www.cromwellmuseum.org