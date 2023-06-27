The exhibition will be at the museum until September 16.

A history of toys and games throughout the decades is currently on display at Peterborough Museum.

The Toys and Games interactive exhibition officially opened on Saturday (June 24) and includes a variety of crazes for children that have come and gone throughout the years.

These include some of the best loved toys through the decades, right through to modern day, with LOL dolls, our generation doll, Pokémon cards, Dungeons and Dragons ,fidget toys and Lego to name a few.

Some of the oldest toys and games in the exhibition date back to the 18th century, with French playing cards from 1700's and dolls from Victorian times.

Among the items that are expected to be the most viewed are a display of original Star Wars toys from the 1980's.

On loan original toys and figures from all three of the original Star Wars trilogy films: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi all feature.

The exhibition is free to visit and open throughout the summer until September 16.

Below are some examples of the memory-inducing exhibits.

