A double bill of stand-up fun for Peterborough’s comedy lovers

The Cresset Comedy Club has been entertaining audiences since 1998, and has welcomed some of the nation’s biggest comedians over the years – before they became household names. It’s a great opportunity to catch some of the best up and comers on the circuit.

Friday and Saturday’s socially distanced instalments will be bringing the usual top quality line up of comics from top comedy promoter Off The Kerb to Peterborough – guaranteeing a good laugh for all!

Friday’s show promises to be fantastically funny with a cracking line-up featuring Simon Evans, Joanne McNally and Josh Jones, while Saturday’s line-up features the brilliant Rosie Jones, Angela Barnes and George Lewis.

Described as “demonically dry”, Simon Evans has appeared on Live At The Apollo as well as having his own series on BBC Radio 4, Simon Evans Goes to Market – delighting audiences with his witty and insightful takes on economics.

He’s joined by Joanne McNally, who has been taking Ireland’s comedy scene by storm with sell-out tours, hilarious chat show appearances, newspaper articles, and a hit documentary all under her belt – now firmly on the UK comedy circuit, she’s enjoyed sell-out Edinburgh runs with her stand-up shows as well as racking up numerous TV and radio credits.

Born and bred in Manchester, Josh Jones is fast becoming one of the best young acts on the circuit.

In just three short years Josh has gone from an open spot to a regular at some of the biggest comedy clubs in the country, including the prestigious Glee Club, as well as being named as one of Chortle’s Ones To Watch in 2019.

Saturday bookers are in for a treat too! With her infectious laugh and high energy, Rosie Jones has quickly become a must-see act on the UK comedy circuit. She’s not only appeared on Live At The Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock The Week and Hypothetical, but also wrote on the hit Netflix series Sex Education.

Angela Barnes is an extremely funny comic who has been a regular on the stand-up circuit since winning the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011. She’s also appeared on Live At The Apollo, is the host of BBC Radio 4 Extra’s Newsjack and has even performed a gig in a nuclear bunker!

You may also recognise her from Richard Osman’s House of Games, where she became the first contestant to win all five days. Angela brought the house down when she visited The Cresset last October and had such a good time she asked to come back!

Stockport comedian George Lewis has done all sorts – hosting Top Gear: Extra Gear; appearing on ITV2’s Stand Up Sketch Show; writing for Hypothetical, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You; and supporting tours for Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Russell Kane and Josh Widdicombe.

Tickets are available at cresset.co.uk or by calling the box office 01733 265705.

