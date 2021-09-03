9 things to do in Peterborough this week

Central Park in Peterborough

There will be a community cricket match with a team from the police, fire service and Peterborough City Council staff versus the combined Mosque team.

The dog show starts at 2pm, however entries for the classes will open at midday, including Waggiest Woofer, Best Rescue and Super Six Legs. There is a small entry free and prizes to be won.

There will also be a choice of local arts and crafts stalls to browse, live music and a funfair and bouncy castle for the younger children.

The Devitt MCN show is in Peterborough this weekend

The Park is open as usual with its sunken, sensory, and formal gardens to explore, an aviary to visit and flat paved nature walks.

The paddling pool will be open plus the Willow Cafe will be open for families to take a well-deserved break and grab a bite to eat.

Devitt MCN Festival of Motorcycling

East of England Arena, September 4 and 5

There will be a huge line-up of entertainment, bargains, live music, test rides,live action and so much more.

You can test ride the latest 2021bikes; Moped Mayhem returns with its wild racing;The British Mini Bike championship will be showcasing demonstration laps;Extreme Bike battle stunt show will combine BMX,Trials and a high flying FMXshow.

Tickets from www.mcnfestival.com

Verse Festival

Stamford Arts Centre, September 3 and 4

The Festival features top-class poetry and spoken word performances by some popular, talented and thought-provoking poets, headlined by Hollie McNish.

Also appearing are Peterborough’s Mark Grist (pictured), Phil Dunkerley, Luke Wright and Georgie Jones.

Chantel McGregor

Mama Liz’s, Stamford, September 3

The one-time guitar prodigy returns with a postponed gig. She will be performing new songs, reworking tracks from her previous

two albums and playing some rare cover versions.

Roy Chubby Brown

The Cresset, Friday September 3

After 50 years in show business Roy Chubby Brown has proven himself time and time again!

Roy has released 30 totally different DVDs in 30 years, performed 2,000-plus live shows worldwide, written four books and countless original songs and gained millions of fans during his career which is testimony to the fact that he is Britain’s King of Comedy.

Age restiction: Over-18s only.

Frank Skinner

New Theatre, Sunday, September 5

Comedy legend Frank Skinner has added extra dates to his latest UK tour of Showbiz – he debuted it at Edinburgh in 2019 – and bringing his critically acclaimed stand-up show to Peterborough for one night only. The show contains a mix of stories from his life and his 30-plus years as a stand-up comedian.

A Perfect Likeness

Key Theatre, September 8 and 9

Reclusive writer and photographer Charles Dodgson (also known as Lewis Carroll) invites celebrity author Charles Dickens to his Oxford home to pose for a portrait. Dickens is so intrigued by the whimsical Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland that he accepts.

What ensues is a baring of two creative souls, the one private and fastidious, the other boisterous and irreverent. As Dodgson struggles to capture a “perfect likeness” of Dickens, Dickens craftily pries into Dodgson’s personal life to get a handle on one of the most curious men he has ever met. The result is a hilarious and revealing conversation between two quirky, fascinating, and completely different men.

A Perfect Likeness by Daniel Rover Singer (Reduced Shakespeare Company) receives its UK Premiere by Conn Artists following on from their hit tours of Silas Marner and The Four Men.

Yellow Puzzle Horse - Dinis Machado

Key Theatre Studio, September 8 at 7.30pm

For the dancer and choreographer Dinis Machado, the dancing body is not only movement but also constant change.

A body affected by both the room and the situation it is in, whether it is about political restrictions, gender identity or other playful practices more driven by lust.

The new work “Yellow Puzzle Horse” is no exception. It is a complex and searching solo where Dinis Machado (born 1987 in Portugal) continues to carve out their practice.

An equally charged and signifying aesthetics, where every detail or movement that is part of their work affects what happens, and which was recently awarded with the 2020 Birgit Cullberg scholarship for young choreographer.

Tickets are free of charge but should be booked in advance from https://keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com/

The Music of Northern Soul

Key Theatre, September 5

Stefan Taylor and The Signatures are the UK’s leading Northern Soul Band – and are joined on this tour by original Northern Soul legend Lorraine Silver.

The band put their own expression to many classic Northern Soul numbers, creating a true balance between authentic and modern in sound. Step back to the sounds of the Twisted Wheel, Blackpool Mecca, Golden Torch and Wigan Casino as The Signatures give a full set of passion and energy guaranteeing to get the audience “Out on the floor”.

Guest Lorraine is best known for 1965 Wigan Casino favourite Lost Summer Love.