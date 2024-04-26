7 pooches looking for forever homes with Dogs Trust Loughborough

MITZI

Five month old Mitzi is an energetic young dog who is looking for a home that can keep up! She’s a confident girl in most situations and she forms bonds with people quickly. She’s looking for a home that will be able to help her out with her basic training and socialisation. Mitzi can live with young adults (15 and over) but will need to be the only pet.

NYX

If you’re looking for a handsome, intelligent and affectionate boy, then Nyx is the dog for you!

Five year old Belgian Shepherd Dog (Malinois) Cross Nyx would be more than up for going on adventures and would thrive with an active family. He is looking for an adult only home where he would be the only pet.

SHELLY

One year old Shelly is a playful, friendly, sweet, young lab cross who enjoys meeting new people. Shelly could be homed with older children. She will need to be the only pet in the home and would benefit from having a garden for some off lead fun.

MINNIE and BELLA

Four year old Minnie (Chihuahua cross) and eight year old Bella (Chihuahua) are very attached and will need to be rehomed together. They can live with young adults aged 15 years and over but will need to be the only pets. They are not big fans of toys but they will make great companions as they do love to snuggle up .

ELI

Three year old Trailhound Cross Eli is described as goofy, hilarious and handsome. He thrives best in the company of other dogs who provide him with the confidence and stability he needs. For this reason, Eli must live with a dog in his next home.

BARRY

Barry is a friendly, people loving Staffie who always wants to be the centre of attention. He can live with young adults aged 15 years and over, but he must be the only pet in the home.

BETTY SPAGHETTI

Betty is a beautiful four year old lurcher who is still a young pup at heart. She is looking for an adult only home with no other pets and a secure, private garden.

