The two 2023 Wimbledon finals will be shown live on big screens in Peterborough city centre.

The Ladies’ and Gentlemen's finals- which take place on July 15 and 16- will be shown in St John’s Square courtesy of Peterborough’s Business Improvement District (BID).

Both finals start at 2pm but the screens will be on from 12:30pm each day.

Novak Djokovic lifted the Wimbledon title in 2022.

The event will be free to attend and family-friendly. Tennis fans have been encouraged to bring a picnic, while local businesses will be selling refreshments from a selection of pop-up food and drink stalls.

Strawberries and cream, ‘Wimbledon’ milkshakes, pizza slices and a selection of summer drinks will also be available to purchase during the matches.

Pep Cipriano, BID Manager, said: “St John’s Square lends itself to having a big screen event where shoppers can take the weight off their feet, grab something to drink and relax on the green.

"For me, the Wimbledon finals and a picnic go together like strawberries and cream, which will of course be on sale during the weekend.

“We will also be providing chairs for those who prefer to be properly seated. The singles finals start at 2pm, but the screen will be on from 12.30pm both days to catch some of the other finals action before the main event.