15 great places to go on Mother's Day - including Katana, the Haycock and Dobbies

Dobbies, at Hampton, is offering customers a chance to treat the mother figures in their lives to an indulgent Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea experience and a special flower gift on both Saturday (March 9th) and Sunday (10th).

That’s three tiers of delicious savoury and sweet treats, alongside unlimited tea and coffee refills – and the option of a 200ml bottle of Prosecco or 275ml bottle of Franklin & Sons, all for just £25.

For those seeking a classic experience, Dobbies’ Traditional Afternoon Tea is also available, priced at £20.

Families looking to celebrate all together can add on Dobbies’ Children’s Afternoon Tea, priced at £8.50 per child.

Mums will also be gifted a beautiful miniature indoor rose, worth £10, to take home.

If that’s not for you there are incentives a-plenty to visit a host of restaurants across the Peterborough area – but make sure you get in touch first to make sure they can fit you in as many places are sold out.

Mother's Day Katana in Broadway is doing a four-course menu (£39.50) or Teppanyaki (£42.50) - with a free glass of Prosecco or sparkling cocktail for mums on Mother's Day.

Mother's Day Gurkha Durbaar, in Broadway, will be serving bottomless Indian Tapas, 12pm - 8pm, £30 per person (£50 with bottomless prosecco) on Mother's Day.

Mother's Day Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has a Mother's Day Bottomless Sunday Brunch on March 10 with 2-hour slots from 10am to 4pm. £25 per adult, £10 child.

Mother's Day El Camino Mediterranean & Fine Dining restaurant at Easton on the Hill has a special three-course £45 Mother's Day menu - £15 for under-12s