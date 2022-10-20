Beautiful The Carole King Musical comes to New Theatre from October 25

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICALNew Theatre, October 25-29

A brand new production of the Award Winning West End and Broadway show, that tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre

The Quiet Girl - 7.30pm tonightRural Ireland, 1981. A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her overcrowded, dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one painful truth. Based on the renowned story Foster by Claire Keegan. (Original language Irish).

TREASURE ISLANDKey Theatre, until SaturdayJoin Peterborough Mask Theatre on the Seven Seas as they set sail for Treasure Island. A big, beautiful, musical adventure chock full of pirates, parrots, puns and peglegs.Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

Monks, Mischief and Marauders TourPeterborough Cathedral, October 26-28A fun filled way to find out more about the cathedral - stories about badly behaved monks, royal burials and civil war looters. The Tower Climb runs at 11am and 12 noon on the same days.

Nene Park at half-termThere is something for everyone to enjoy, from scarecrow and broomstick making to archery and a holiday trail. Plus there’s watersports and boat trips . Dates and times at nenepark.org.uk

Queensgate October 24-28

An incredible animatronic owl with a five meter wingspan will show off her flying skills every hour, surrounded by entertainers and storytellers on Monday and Tuesday.

PLAY WITH ART, Queensgate, until October 2310 works of art displayed in 3d for the ultimate photoshoot experience. From selfies at Van Gogh’s painted cafe, to photos escaping terrifying Great White Sharks.

Scarewell at SacrewellSacrewell Farm, Thournhaugh, October 22-30Discover the many tricks and treats around the farm, with the help of some spooky friends that are hidden around the place. Don’t forget to dress up and be ready for a fun-filled day.

Burghley House until October 29A guided tour through creepy cellars and centuries-old cloisters, taking in some of the less visited areas of Burghley House. Scary but fun.

Rumble Live,

Grafham Water, October 27-30The woodland laser tag attraction has three Halloween themed missions – Red Light Green Light (inspired by ‘Squid Game’); Infected; and Zombie Apocolypse. Fancy dress encouraged. Suitable for adults and children 8+.

Sh*t Faced Shakespeare: MacbethThe Cresset, October 26A hilarious combination of an entirely serious adaptation of a Shakespearean classic with one cast member selected at random and given four hours to drink before every show.

Once Upon A PrincessStamford Corn Exchange, October 25, 12pmA family-friendly, all-singing, all-dancing musical sensation with a toe-tapping, dance in the aisles set list for little princes and princesses

Chris McCausland: Speaky Blinder

The Cresset, October 22

One of the UK's top stand-ups, Chris McCausland is on tour with a stand-up show about life, family, and loads of other nonsense as well!