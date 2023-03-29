Peterborough's Lido opens on Saturday

PETERBOROUGH LIDOFrom April 1The iconic and much loved Lido will be open every day during the Easter holidays, followed by a reduced timetable until the summer season starts at the end of May.

DISCO INFERNONew Theatre, April 6An all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything D.I.S.C.O. Featuring the hits of the Bee Gees, Village People, Jacksons, Sister Sledge, Rose Royce, ABBA, Donna Summer, Barry White, Kool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Billy Ocean, Weather Girls, Candi Staton, The Trammps, Gap Band, Wild Cherry and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Arts Cinema: CorsageJohn Clare Theatre, tonight at 7.30pmA fictional account of one year in the life of Empress Elisabeth (Sissy) of Austria. On Christmas Eve 1877, Elisabeth, once idolized for her beauty, turns 40 and starts trying to maintain her public image.

An Evening of BurlesqueThe Cresset, tonightThe ultimate variety show, blends stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque in an extravaganza of glitz and glamour! Expect fun, feathers and fabulous costumes. Age restriction 18+

Most Popular

DRACULA: THE BLOODY TRUTHNew Theatre, until SaturdayThis critically-acclaimed comedy presented by Professor Abraham Van Helsing and his three idiotic actors who stage a life-changing, theatrical production surrounding the true events of Dracula.

WEST END MAGICKey Theatre, April 1Featuring the best in magic, illusion, mind-reading, comedy, juggling, glamour and sheer variety. Compered by comedy magician Wayne Trice and starring Oliver Tabor and Christian Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magic of Motown 2023 at The Cresset, March 31Celebrate the sound of a generation with the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more.

PETERBOROUGH MART FAIRPleasure Fair Meadow car park, until April 2With a whole host of rides and attractions, the fair is open from 6pm – 10pm weekdays, and 2pm – 10pm on weekends.

THE TELL-TALE HEART at Key Theatre, April 5/6The supernatural murder mystery based on Edgar Allan Poe’s classic Victorian chiller. Imagine you have committed a murder. Imagine someone heard the scream and the police come calling. They’re friendly enough, but will your conscience betray you?

Nora: A Doll’s House by Stef Smith at The Undercroft, until SaturdayBased on Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, this Mask Theatre adaptation tells the story of Nora, a woman who will go to any lengths to keep a past secret being revealed. Stef Smith has deftly added layers to the original by setting the story in three time periods; simultaneously portraying Nora as three intertwining women, each representing a pivotal moment in the history of feminism: The Suffragette Movement, the Swinging Sixties and the Me Too Campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wild Escape

Peterborough Museum, April 4 and 11, 10am – 4pm

Discover the natural history collections and be inspired to learn more about the wildlife around you.