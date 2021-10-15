10 things to do in Peterborough this week

The Flight of Fantasy Tour

LOVEART

Cathedral Square, 3pm, October 17

A 12-metre-high vibrant red heart frames an elegant aerial show. The fabric heart is the result of recent developments in fabric technology and 3D stress test modelling; fluctuations in the internal air pressure enable the heart to lift the aerial performer while modulations in air flow give the impression of a heartbeat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming to the Cresset soon

No Such Thing As A Fish

New Theatre, October 15

The UK’s top podcast from four researchers working on QI is back on the road with a brand new show - Nerd Immunity.

The performance will feature a live recording of a podcast episode plus a first half stuffed to the gills with facts, comedy, and two years’ worth of pent-up nerdery that wouldn’t have worked over Zoom.

Whitney: Queen of the Night

Tickets available from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Lady Boys of Bangkok

Key Theatre, October 18

Climb aboard for the trip of a lifetime as the world’s most glamorous showgirls (who just happen to be men!) send you soaring to spectacular diamante-dipped song and dance destinations, with over 400 stunning costumes in the Flight of Fantasy Tour.

Comedy turbulence is the in-flight order of the day as your cabin crew, led by the one and only Ole take you mile high at the biggest party in the sky!

Pop icons perform in amazingly choregraphed dance routines with huge hits from Destiny’s Child, Shania Twain, Little Mix, the Pussycat Dolls and many more, transporting you from Las Vegas to Las Palmas in a glitzy sparkle-filled show where Bollywood meets Broadway.

The decadence of the Moulin Rouge will be brought to (night)life as these diamond-clad divas Ca-Can to new heights, before the Euphoria of a Eurovision medley fills the auditorium.

The Horne Section

The Cresset, October 18

They’ve had their own TV special at the London Palladium, they have an iTunes- chart-topping podcast and now they’re touring the country.

Don’t miss everyone’s favourite Dictionary Corner regulars on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the first band to ever host Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Five outstanding musicians, one non-musical stand up, there’ll be comedy, songs, enthusiastic dancing and a lot of mucking about.

A unique show from the hugely talented band and Alex Horne, the creator and co-host of The Bafta and Emmy nominated Taskmaster, which won Best Entertainment Show at last year’s Broadcast Awards.

Tickets: cresset.co.uk

Iain Stirling

Key Theatre, October 21

Do you ever wonder how people manage to be normal? Iain does. So much so he’s written a show about it. Join him as he explores his inability to function in the most basic of public settings, social media’s constant pressure to “live your best life” and that one time a man stole his shoes.

Whitney Queen of the Night

New Theatre, October 20

This phenomenal production consistently delivers an outstanding concert that has been described as “a powerhouse performance that delivers on every level…”

Taking audiences on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of nostalgic hits.

Supreme Queen

The Cresset, October 20

Now one of the most recognisable Tribute bands in the world, Supreme Queen

continue to take things to a whole different level, with their homage to the halcyon

days of one of the planet’s greatest ever rock bands!

Since their formation in the nineties, Supreme Queen have played to hundreds of

thousands of Queen fans across the world, headlining at major events.

Tickets: Cresset.co.uk

Richard Jones

Key Theatre, October 19

Richard Jones was the winner of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016 and is a British Army soldier as well as one of the world’s greatest magicians in The Magic Circle.

Having had audiences on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions completely

captivated, Richard extended his sell-out tour of the UK.

The mesmerising Lance Corporal will confirm exactly what made him the only magician to have won the show.

On his extended tour of Escape, Richard endeavours to break the boundaries of the mind with his ‘magic with meaning’, debuting a further twist on some of his newest, awe-inspiring magic.

In heart-warming memory of his mentor Fergus Anckorn , he will be recreating some of his dear friend’s most incredible tricks too - some of which the legendary soldier only ever taught Richard himself.

A Night At The Opera

Key Theatre, October 17

The show must go on! After spending more than a year apart, members of Peterborough Opera have

reunited and are preparing for a concert of operatic excerpts, to be performed at various locations in

and around the area: the Key Studio, Peterborough on Sunday 17th October (4pm), St Thomas à

Becket Church, Ramsey on Friday 22nd October (7.30pm), and St Peter’s Church, Oundle on Saturday 23rd October (4pm). Go along and hear them sing passages from Gounod’s Faust, Dvorak’s Rusalka, Rossini’s The Barber of

Seville (including the famous ‘Largo al Factotum’), Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier, and Verdi’s Nabucco and Il Trovatore, along with a couple of treats from Cole Porter’s Kiss Me Kate!

Tickets available from the Box Office on 01733 207239 or www.keytheatrepeterborough.ticketsolve.com orto www.peterboroughopera.co.uk

George Hinchliffe’s Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain

New Theatre, October 16

Who is to blame for the worldwide phenomena of ukulele orchestras and ukulelemania? The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain!

Tap your toes with the royalty of the ukulele scene, the independent rock-stars of the “bonsai guitar”, who have plucked and sung, joked and whistled with Clean Bandit, Robbie Williams, Madness, Cat Stevens, The Ministry of Sound and Blue Peter.