Things to do in Peterborough this week

Blood Brothers brings a taste of West End theatre to Peterborough on Monday - plus there’s new exhibitions, a tribute to Prince and the UK’s largest vintage fair.

Exhibition

Sponge

Peterborough Cathedral visitor centre, until May 4

Dating back to the Middle Ages, the Books of Hours are exceptional and beautifully-decorated Christian devotional books. This exhibition will be showcasing a number of impeccable facsimiles of

these books – lent by a private collector for this exhibition. Open 10am to 5pm (Monday to Saturday); 11am to4pm (Sunday).

Entry is free, but donations are welcome to cover costs.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Blood Brothers

The Broadway, April 23-28

One of the most popular West End shows ever returns to Peterborough, starring Lyn Paul in the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone. The Olivier Award-winning musical, written by Willy Russell, is presented by prolific producer Bill Kenwright.

Tel 01733 306071

Sponge

St John’s Church, city centre, until April 21

Babies, young children and families are invited to roll, squeeze and pop themselves through Sponge, a new squidgy dance show which includes mountains of sponges and is especially

designed by early years specialists Turned On Its Head, for children aged 4 months to 4 years, and

their families.

www.jumpeduptheatre.com/platform8

Art Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery, opens April 21

The Spring season starts with a new artist to the gallery - Darren Stevenson from Nottinghamshire. Darren is a professional artist and

his inimitable style and passion for Norfolk in his paintings of seascapes, capture the imagination of the observer with his

technique expressed with powerful emotion. Open Saturdays from 10 am – 5 pm. Other times by appointment.

contact@normancrossgallery.com

Anonymous

The Undercroft, Serpentine Green, April 22

URock Theatre Company’s show explores how everything from social media to gaming can be both positive and destructive – we can’t put the genie back in the bottle – so what are we going to do with it?

www.jumpeduptheatre.com/platform8

Steve Holbrook

Marriott Hotel, Peterborough, April 26

Ex-hairdresser Steve Holbrook, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums, makes a return visit to the city. Tickets £17 or £18 on the door.

Tickets on 01823 666292

Prince Tribute Night

Brewery Tap, April 21

To commemorate two years since Prince’s passing, local promotor and DJ, Mister Wicketer is hosting.

www.facebook.com/MisterWicketer

Lou Lou’s Vintage Fair

Peterborough Cathedral, April 21

The UK’s biggest travelling vintage fair is back with a talented hair & beauty salon, vintage tea party, and an impressive selection of high quality clothing and collectibles. This all-day pop-up marketplace offers the perfect opportunity to browse an abundance of stalls hosted by Britain’s finest vintage traders. Expect to find men’s and women’s fashion from the 1920s onwards amid elegant vintage homeware and accessories.

A family friendly day out offering a dynamic melting-pot of all things vintage and retro.

Open 11am-4pm.

Admission is £2.50 for adults and free for children under 12 years old.

To find out more go to www.thevintagefair.com