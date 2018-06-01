What’s on at the theatre this week

Trees are awesome! They enchant us with their mystery and beauty, they provide us with food, fuel and wood, they produce oxygen for us to breathe and they inspire stories, myths and legends (Tales From The Trees, Key Theatre Studio, June 3)

Meet Craig, the friendly Forest Ranger and resident tree expert.

Tales From The Trees

It’s his job to make sure the woods are a peaceful and happy place, but he’s having a tough time of it today! A cheeky squirrel has stolen his Chocolate Covered Nutty Snack Bar, his niece Little Red has wandered off the path on her way to Granny’s house, the mysterious wizard of the woods is playing tricks again, and there are even rumours of a Big Bad Wolf in the forest. Will Craig save the day? Come and find out, and learn how to identify different trees, discover the wonder of photosynthesis, gasp at deadly carnivorous plants, and encounter crazy characters and fairy tales.

Shows at 11.30am and 2pm

The Best Of Bowie

Key Theatre, June 1

A sincere and respectful dedication to David Bowie.

With the band having had the present line-up for 10 years, David Live is an honest and insightful musical tribute which looks back over Bowie’s incredible musical legacy.

David Bowie had an immeasurable impact on music and popular culture. This show presents a sincere token of remembrance as front man Charlie and his band of dedicated aficionados lovingly recreate a selection of Bowie favourites from throughout the years.

The Great British Take Off

Key Theatre, June 3

Comedian and impressionist Jon Culshaw and legendary comedy producer Bill Dare present an evening of unscripted, unrehearsed, spontaneous comedy and conversation as politicians, sports personalities and celebrities old and new are all up for a roasting. You, the audience, help choose which characters appear and what direction the show takes. Jon reveals the secrets of mimicry, and shares stories of some of the fascinating characters that coloured his childhood in Lancashire and his early career.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Revolution

Key Theatre, June 7

Award-winning band The Bluejays (featuring stars of Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Dreamboats & Petticoats and Million Dollar Quartet) take you on a jiving journey through the fabulous fifties. Packed with over 40 classic hits including Rock Around The Clock, That’ll Be The Day, Jailhouse Rock, Johnny B. Goode, Tutti Frutti, C’mon Everybody, Stupid Cupid, Great Balls of Fire and La Bamba, all performed live on stage, Rock and Roll Revolution will transport you back to the era when music changed the world forever!

Auditions for Cinderella’s junior chorus

The Broadway

Do you want to be part of Peterborough’s biggest pantomime, Cinderella?

For the run of the performances, from December 17 to 30, there

will be a professional cast of well-known panto favourites, working with three teams of junior chorus. The teams will rotate performances, starring in two shows per day and having a least a

day off in between - perfect for all at a busy time of year!

This is your chance to perform in front of thousands of people in a theatre seating 1140 people – an amazing experience!

The production team are looking for young people in school Year 5 (from September) and above (up to the age of 18).

Auditions will take place at The Broadway on Sunday, July 15, from 12pm to 3pm. These auditions are open to all young people from Peterborough and the surrounding areas. Teams will be selected from those who come along on the day and perform at their best to attend the ball of the year!

Rehearsals will take place on Sundays in November, then selected evenings for the first two weeks in December.

To apply for the auditions go to broadwaypeterborough.co.uk

Fairport Convention

Stamford Arts Centre, June 2

Fairport Convention have been making great music for more than 50 years.

Credited with originating British folk-rock music, they retain a passion for live performance.

Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, an evening with Fairport Convention is sure to surprise and delight you.

Oklahoma

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, June 7-9

Stamford’s Eastern School of Performing Arts presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration. The Post 16 school has students from all across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire. As part of the course students work as a professional company, rehearsing for six weeks and putting on a full scale production, with professional musicians and staff. The Year 2 and Higher Education students have been working hard on their production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

Tickets 01780 766455

DOWN THE ROAD

Matilda the Musical

Milton Keynes Theatre, June 5-30

It seems like forever ago that the announcement was made; Matilda The Musical is coming to Milton Keynes, writes Sammy Jones.

It’s fair to say that the news caused more than a ripple of excitement. And now, 16 months later, the curtain is ready to rise!

On Tuesday night the first show in a four-week stay will wow theatre-fans. And I know so, because I was invited to see it ahead of its arrival in town, and spoke with Dennis Kelly, the man responsible for adapting Roald Dahl’s words for the stage.

“When they first asked me to do it, I didn’t know Matilda,” he told me. “But like everyone I grew up with Roald Dahl, so it was an amazing thing to do.”

The Dahl estate, and Roald’s wife Lissie were fairly involved with the process, and Dennis remembers a special visit to a special shed.

“I went to Roald’s shed, which is just a shed. You walk down this beautiful tree lined avenue and you find this dirty shed that he used to write in, and he’d have the blinds drawn and I really understood it because he wanted to shut out any distractions and live in his imagination for that moment that he was writing...”

And then Dennis got down to work: “I threw myself at it really,” he recalls, “I read the book once, and at that time there was no director or composer. But Dahl’s voice is so powerful that he’s in all of us really. I did three drafts and took about a year on it.”

It was time well spent too. The story of the little girl who escapes her abusive parents in the pages of books, before they pack her off to a school run by the ghastly Miss Trunchbull is now not only a favourite with readers, but with theatre-lovers the world over.

Its acclaim is for all to see in its cupboard brimming with awards - Matilda has won 85 international awards, including 16 for Best Musical!

And what makes it so successful?

“I hate to admit it, because I didn’t write them, but the songs are really good, and there something about a story of a little girl who is not going to take it, that is really appealing...”

