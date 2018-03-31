The Undercroft - a community hub where you can meet and perform

Eastern Angles have made a name for themselves in Peterborough with their wacky Christmas shows, historical dramas and community plays focused on local people and places.

But now, rather than just producing their own work, the theatre company are beginning to host other people’s arts events. “We have a fantastic pop-up theatre space at Serpentine Green called ‘The Undercroft’,” explains Development Manager Karen Goddard.

UROCK Theatre Company.' 'Photo Credit: �Richard Davenport 2015,

“It’s designed to be used by the people of Peterborough, a community hub where local groups can meet, experiment and perform.”

UROCK Theatre Company are one of groups currently working with Eastern Angles and using The Undercroft as a base. Members of the youth theatre, who are drawn from schools all over Peterborough, have been rehearsing two productions as part of the National Theatre’s Connections programme. The plays, ‘Dungeness’ and ‘Want’ will be performed at The Undercroft as a double-bill on April 6 and 7.

“Our relationship with a working theatre really elevates the experience for the students,” says UROCK’s Artistic Director,

Di Goldsmith.

“It gives them the time and space to devise quality work and enables a mix of young people from across the city to benefit. It also supports their ambition for a future career in the industry. We are really excited by the engagement of young people who couldn’t otherwise afford this activity.”

Eastern Angles are delighted with the growing partnership and are keen to pass on their expertise and practical assistance to groups like UROCK.

“Part of our remit is to nurture new talent, encourage community participation, and throw open our doors to local families, children and young people,” explains Karen.

“But we don’t just do it because we have to…we enjoy it! We want to encourage more and more activity like this to take place at The Undercroft. We provide the venue – it’s up to the people of Peterborough to take ownership”.

To book tickets visit: www.easternangles.co.uk