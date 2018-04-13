A show that tells women it is ok to be over 50

What causes women of a certain age to suffer cold sweats, hot flushes, hormones to rage like tsunamis and mood swings that make them as predictable as the British weather?

No, it’s not watching David Beckham train - it’s the menopause.

But rather than complain about it, why not turn this change-of- life experience into a fun-filled night at the theatre, one that is coming to The Cresset on April 21.

EastEnders’ Cheryl Fergison and singer Maureen Nolan star in Menopause The Musical.

And the ladies believe sharing this fun night to be therapy for the soul.

Cheryl said: “This show simply had to be made. It tells you it’s okay to talk about the subject and I’m delighted because I’m going through the menopause myself at the moment. You see, until you do you have no idea it’s such a big thing.”

Cheryl added, grinning; “Suddenly I’m sprouting a moustache. I could do Movember.

“I’ve never been one for creams, but I’m looking at them now and thinking ‘Is this going to make me firmer? Is this going to take my beard off?’”

Menopause The Musical, says Cheryl, features songs that connect with her state of mind.

“There are songs about getting older and the inevitability of your body shape changing.” She looks at her body and smiles; “Yes, it’s getting rounder.

“And I love the fact this show reminds everyone that the menopause makes you emotional. I’m not an emotional person but now I am tearing up, all the time, over nothing at all.”

Maureen is just as enthusiastic about the show. “The timing is great for this show,” she maintained. “Women just seemed to be desperate for a great night out. Menopause The Musical entertains with 23 songs such as I Will Survive, but re-written with comedy lyrics.

“And it doesn’t make light of the menopause, rather it shows you can tackle the raging hot sweats with humour and honesty. I certainly don’t mind anyone knowing I have to have fans in my dressing room, even when it’s cold.

“But what’s really great about this show is that women come up to you and say ‘thank you for making it okay to be over 50’.”

Tickets from the box office www.cresset.co.uk

ALSO THIS WEEK

Hello La Voix

The Broadway, April 13

La Voix rose to prominence on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, wowing judges with her amazing vocals and ability to mimic some of the world’s biggest divas such as Liza Minelli, Shirley Bassey and Cher. That vocal ability was matched with hilarious comedy – all performed while wearing some of the most glamorous costumes seen on the stage.

The awards have come thick and fast including Best Act at the London Cabaret Awards, winner of Drag Idol and gold award winner at the Boyz Awards.

www.thebroadway.today

Bye Bye Baby

The Cresset, April 15

Bye Bye Baby is more than your average tribute band. They deliver a full theatre show covering the journey of the Four Seasons from the very beginning up until the disco era and the rock and roll hall of fame. In fact a musical journey through the sounds of one of the most successful bands of all time.

They perform 31 numbers in close 4-part harmony, with slick choreography and the recognisable falsetto this really sets the scene for a great night.

www.cresset.co.uk

Robert Temple Live and Outrageous

Stamford Corn Exchange, April 17

Join leading hypnotist Robert Temple on a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud and hysterical ride to the centre of your imagination! This is YOUR chance to become the star of this unforgettable, cutting-edge, thrilling show featuring incredible hypnosis and never before seen side splitting sketches… which are guaranteed to tickle the very naughtiest parts of your mind .

Not for the easily offended.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

The Importance of Being Earnest

Key Theatre until April 14

Peterborough’s Mask Theatre brings you Oscar Wilde’s side-splittingly funny story of courtships, betrothals and confused identities, in which two young men – Jack Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff – pursue two young women who are both determined to marry someone called Ernest. Set in fashionable London society, the play is characterised by its wit, and artifice.

vivacity.org

Ruby Wax - Frazzled

The Broadway, April 17

Drop dead gorgeous, sassy and smart, Ruby Wax brings her new one-woman show to the stage. Based on her number one best seller, “A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled,” she’s been honoured with the title of poster girl for mental illness. Once crazy, now less so, she gives a tour of the mind – how to use it, not lose it.

This event is your passport to saner living and is a follow-up to her previous sell-out show and book, “Sane New World.” Ages 15+. Please be aware the show may contain some strong language.

www.thebroadway.today